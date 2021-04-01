The Olympics may be just what we need

SLOWLY but surely the possibility of the Olympic Games being held, in one form or the other, is getting closer to reality and the recent announcement that overseas fans would not be permitted into Japan for the globe's biggest sporting extravaganza has cleared some big hurdles.

The Olympic Games should have been held last year but, like just about everything else, had to be put on hold as the entire planet battled the killer coronavirus. Now several developments, including the roll-out of vaccinations, have made the slow return to normality (whatever that will be) closer to reality.

Sports, more than anything else, has been the glue that has held society together. We have seen, on more than one occasion, where the staging of sporting events soon after disasters has helped society heal.

These Olympic Games in Tokyo, to be held between July 23 and August 8 this year, could be the panacea we need, especially in sports-mad Jamaica, to get us closer to that normal we seek.

Whether the Government and the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) can get their act together quickly enough so that we can send our best track and field team, easily our best medal hopes, is another thing.

It goes without saying that the Government's primary objective right now must be the focus on 'flattening the curve' as other nations, larger and smaller, have done. While pursuing that most noble objective it needs to put in place protocols that will allow our overseas-based world-class athletes to come here in June, a mere three months away, to participate in the national championships that will decide the team that competes in the Olympics. These are not mutually exclusive goals.

As it is now, given the 14-day mandatory quarantine for everyone arriving in the country from overseas, it would be virtually impossible for the overseas-based athletes to show up for trials in June.

Just over a week ago, Keith Wellington, president of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), the body of principals that organises sporting events in our high schools, spoke passionately about what it would mean to the country's psyche if we were to stage a successful high school championships (Champs) in about a month's time.

Like the Olympics, Champs 2020 was cancelled. This is the world's largest high school track and field meet and it was called off two weeks before it was to have been held, leaving thousands of teenage athletes, their coaches, family members, track and field fans frustrated.

We had a flashback last week when the Eastern Champs were called off less than 12 hours before it was set to get underway, and the domino effect saw the fates of Central Champs and Western Champs also put on hiatus.

Wellington hit the nail on the head when he spoke about the cathartic effect the successful staging of Champs could have on the entire nation. Multiply that by 1,000 if we were to have a successful National Championships and be able to send a strong team to the Olympic Games.

If it is that the Government refuses to budge from its rigid stance of demanding that the less than 50 athletes — along with their coaches, agents and managers — must quarantine for 14 days, we could have to go back to the dark ages when teams were selected based solely on performances, wherever in the world they competed.

What that would do is rob athletes of the opportunity of squaring off against each other at the same time, under the same conditions for a spot on the team competing in the world's biggest sporting event.

The JAAA executive which has been in office a mere six months, if that long, must ensure that the Government understands what is at stake and that they must come up with ideas of how to make it work.

US- and UK-based athletes, even those in college, will have easier access to vaccines than we do here; and protocols that were put in place by World Athletics (formerly IAAF) to stage international track meets can be adopted to get these athletes here and back to their bases safely.

These athletes could be asked well ahead of time to indicate their willingness to compete and, with their travel plans submitted on time, they could be met at the airport and be put in a bubble.

Those athletes, along with those based here, could be tested throughout the duration of the championships and transported to and from the track for training and competition, as well as for their departure afterwards.

This is just an example of what will be expected for those who will be chosen for any of the international competitions that will be held later this year. It will also give our organisers a dry run in case we have to host an international meet ourselves.