The Search Is On

The Search Is OnThursday, May 20, 2021
|
Assistant Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Andrew Russell (left) makes a point to Deputy Superintendent Roland Walters, the divisional commander for the Trelawny Division of the JFB, during a visit to Ulster Spring in the parish recently.
The senior firemen were in the southern section of the parish in an effort to identify a suitable site for the construction of a fire station in the Trelawny Southern constituency.
Residents have long called for a fire station to be constructed in that section of the parish.
Currently, firefighters from as far as Falmouth and Christiana, in the neighbouring parish of Manchester, are called upon in the event of any outbreak of fire in the yam belt communities of southern Trelawny.
Ulster Spring is a distance of 41 kilometres from Falmouth, while Christiana is about 20 kilometres.
