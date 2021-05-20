The wait for the replacement of the MoBay Sports Complex track continues

No school has ever swept all three boys' sprint titles at the same Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys' and Girls' Championships until last Thursday when St Elizabeth Technical High and Coach Reynaldo Walcott created history at the National Stadium.

Tramaine Todd in Class 3, Orlando Wint in Class 2 and Sachin Dennis in Class 1, all got the better of their counterparts as four of the seven 100m titles at Champs 2021 were won by runners from western Jamaica-based schools.

Antonio Watson of Petersfield was second in the Class 1 100m race and won the 200m, while Rusea's High School's pair of Aalliyah Francis won the Class 1 200m and 400m and Class 3 runner Lavanya Williams won the Class 3 100m and 200m.

That is nine titles won by runners from western Jamaica-based schools and we have not had time to count all the others who won medals or made finals in running events and the horizontal jumps.

One thing they all have in common, is that not one of them has been able to compete on a synthetic track in western Jamaican in the last three years-not at Western Champs, not at Western Relays-and none of the almost 40 qualifying meets that were organised by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) this year was held at the Montego Bay Sports Complex.

The County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs was the only one of the four regional championships that was held on grass this season.

Last week, when it was pointed out that none of these athletes had the benefit of the track at Catherine Hall given its state of wear and the danger that it poses for athletes running on it, there were cynical suggestions that given they did so well, the athletes did not really need the all-weather track after all.

No one suggested that they did not use all-weather tracks in their preparations.

The schools that had good performances found money from their meagre budgets to travel to Kingston almost every weekend so their athletes could have the benefits of the synthetic tracks that are critical to good performance.

Maybe it's not coincidental that Western Champs and Western Relays moved to the Catherine Hall track in 2002, the same time a little known sprinter from William Knibb Memorial named Usain Bolt started his climb to stardom.

We can speculate what might have been if Bolt has not had access to compete on the Mondo surface leading up to Champs and the various championship meets and trials put on by the JAAA.

It is scandalous that an entire region that has produced so many of the island's top track and field athletes have been forced to travel three hours to Kingston to compete on synthetic surfaces when there is a stadium in western Jamaica that has a track that has never been replaced since it was laid nearly 20 years ago.

Compare this to athletes in the Kingston Metropolitan Area who have a choice of five synthetic tracks to compete on and some of the more fortunate are able to train on the tracks as well.

We have heard a lot of noise from the Government about plans and budgets for the track for years, but until we actually see work starting at relaying the track we have no choice but to think the politicians are doing what they do best, blowing hot air.

The track at the Montego Bay Sports Complex was laid the same time that a new one was laid to host the World Under-20 Championships in Kingston.

Since then, the track at both the National Stadium and Stadium East have been repaired or relayed more times than we can recall. The track at GC Foster has also been refurbished not so long ago.

Maybe Montego Bay and the western Jamaica-based athletes are not seen in the same light as their Kingston counterparts or maybe they are children of a lesser god.

Hopefully, by the start of the next track and field season in January we will have the use of the facility for competition.