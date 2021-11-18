Thompson completes successful first season at Wilmington University

As former Herbert Morrison and Jamaica College representative, Richard Thompson and his Wilmington University football teammates await a decision on whether they would be invited to the NCAA Division 2 men's tournament, the former Jamaica junior representative is still basking in what he considers a successful first season.

Thompson was last week named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Rookie of the Year after playing in 20 games, scoring two goals and getting 10 assists from his wing back position.

“Being named Rookie of the Year and being placed in the conference first team means a lot to me,” he told the Jamaica Observer West last week.

“I have been working for major achievements and these two awards are just the first of my tenure. This is just my encouragement to push to greater things.”

Thompson, who is one of eight Jamaicans on the Wilmington ''Wildcats'' team, said while it was not easy adapting to the different systems that are used in US college football, noting that there were “a lot of changes in rules and play, but nevertheless I'm open-minded and willing to change because this is my new home.”

Tyrese Small, who also played for Jamaica College; former St Elizabeth Technical player Shawn Genus; former Clarendon College's Tahjay Williams; Frome Technical's Clifton Suban; the St George's College pair of Hakim Williams and Paul Young Jr, as well as Wolmer's Boys' Deshawn Bernard are also part of the Wilmington University team.

Thompson described his first season as “productive and successful.

“At the beginning of this season I had set a target of 12-15 assists by the end of the season and I'm now finished the regular season with 10 and we have more games to come so I'm there. Also to make the first team was an aim and I have achieved that, I'm grateful,” he told the Observer West.

Thompson, who is pursuing a degree in health sciences, said he is also holding his own in the classroom.

“I am on the right path with all my courses done so far, I have managed to pass them all,” he told the Observer West.

While he was being scouted by several Division 1 schools, he said the offer from Wilmington made sense to him as “these coaches had given me the confidence to join this family and I'm happy I did, it's a great way to kick off my career as a student athlete and to spread my credentials in the soccer programme here in the US. Greater things soon,” he stressed.