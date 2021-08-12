Three athletes with ties to western Ja named on team for World Under-20 Champs

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Oneika Brissett and Aaliyah Francis of Rusea's High, as well as former Herbert Morrison athlete Antonio Hanson have been named on the Jamaican team to participate in the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, from August 17-22.

The championships were originally set for last year but were postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and were only given the go ahead almost two months ago by World Athletics.

Meanwhile, Michael McIntosh, who coaches the Green Island High team, where he is the vice-principal, has been named the assistant manager for the four-member team.

The team was selected after the late June Trials and while some were selected for the recent NACAC Under-23 championships in Costa Rica, there have been weekend camps aimed at getting the athletes to stay in condition.

Francis, who had won the Class 1 girls' 200m/400m double at the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Championships, was third in the Under-20 girls' 400m at the national trials in 54.56 seconds ,while Oneika Brissett was second in the Under-18 section in 55.50 seconds.

Hanson ,who competed for Excelsior High this year after five years at Herbert Morrison, will be part of the men's 4x400m relays team after he was fifth in the Under-20 men's 400m in 47.31 seconds.