Three western Ja-based basketball players in team for FIBA U-17

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Three players from western Jamaica were included in the Jamaica team that will be participating in the FIBA Under-17 Centro basketball championships in Mexico.

The three players — Flawless Travers and Tyreese Williams of Holland High and Reinaldo Lewin of Herbert Morrison Technical — left the island with the delegation on Tuesday for the championships that started yesterday and will end on the weekend.

Travers, who also participated in the daCosta Cup for Holland High and scored a goal in their win over Maldon High, is playing in his second tournament after being part of the team two years ago.

Eight countries are taking part in the five-day event which will be a qualifier for the FIBA World Championships next year.

Jamaica were down to play against hosts Mexico in their opening game, then against El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday and the final on Sunday.

— Paul Reid