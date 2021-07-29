Three western players on JaBA provisional squad

Three players from western Jamaica were, last weekend, included in a provisional 12-member squad, named by the Jamaica Basketball Association (JaBA), to continue preparing for the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Under-17 championships set originally to be played in Central America in August.

Paulton Gordon, president of JaBA, told the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week that the event has been rescheduled for later in the year as the organisers are in the process of identifying a new host following Nicaragua's withdrawal as hosts.

Flawless Travers, who was part of the last Under-17 team to take part in the CBC event, and teammate Tyreese Williams of Holland High, and Kyle Fraser of Herbert Morrison made the cut.

Five players from the region, including Reinaldo Lewin of Herbert Morrison Technical and St James High's Kemauny Welch, took part in the final tryouts held last weekend at Jamaica College.

The squad will see the addition of overseas-based players as the preparations continue before a further cut of the squad.

Meanwhile, five players from western Jamaica have been invited to the final trials for the national Under-17 basketball team that will be held in Kingston this weekend at a venue to be decided.

It was said that the western tryout, which was closed to the media, was a success even though only 16 of the 20 invitees showed up, the coaches from JaBA were satisfied with the level of basketball they saw.