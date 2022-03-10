Thwaites wants Gov't to intervene in Little Bay, Brighton land dispute

LITTLE BAY, Westmoreland - Noting that the simmering tension over a land dispute in the communities of Little Bay and Brighton and the alleged property owner, who is said to be a foreigner, could fuel civil unrest, former Government lawmaker and attorney-at-law Rev Ronald Thwaites says the State should act as a mediator between the parties.

Pointing out that there are hundreds of people living on the over 800 acres property for more than 30 years with substantial investment, Rev Thwaites argued that “to try to evict them would cause civil unrest of the sort that would be very dangerous to contemplate and therefore, I believe that no doubt, the owner has his rights and so do the people who settled there over many years.”

“Therefore, the best thing to do would be for the Government to negotiate a settlement between the two sides,” added the former lawmaker who represented some of the defendants in the matter that has been drawn out in the courts for over a decade.

In 2011, the court granted writs of possession to the alleged owner of the property and the eviction of at least 37 squatters.

However, Rev Thwaites argued that since the 2011 declaration, the laws of the country have been developed in such a way that gives strength to people who have occupied land for a certain period undisturbed.

The current law gives squatters the right to claim legal ownership by adverse possession of private lands they occupy for 12 years or more and 60 years in the case of Crown [Government] property undisturbed.

Last week, residents came out in their numbers and staged a peaceful demonstration in the community. They also chained the gates to the Little Bay All-Age and Infant School. The gates were later opened following the intervention of the police. The residents' dispute comes in the wake of eviction notices posted across sections of roughly 800 acres of the Little Bay and adjoining Brighton communities.

The notices — served following a Supreme Court order dated October 21, 2021 — state, “you must immediately vacate premises you now occupy as a squatter in Little Bay and Brighton… you will be evicted without further notice.”

The notices were said to be a follow-up to a June 2018 court eviction order.

President of the Violet Communities Association Jess Beach told the Observer West last week that while the notices target a few, all individuals illegally occupying the property will be impacted.

Rev Thwaites, in the meantime, is questioning the validity of the eviction notices, which he said, were not served on any particular individual.

“Whatever the rights or wrongs, you can't just put notices up on land that you own and dispossess of people who live there. It takes more than that,” he stressed.

Rev Thwaites further argued that “while the law has its place and legal rights paramount, a way must be found to solve the problem without pushing each other to the wall.”

“To that end, I have written to the minister with responsibility for housing and contact made with the Minister of National Security [Dr Horace Chang], the chief of police for the area (Westmoreland, Robert Gordon) and the Member of Parliament [Morland Wilson] because I really feel that this matter needs settlement,” stated Rev Thwaites.

He added that his understanding is that the residents do not want to steal anybody's land but to purchase the lots on which they have settled.

The attorney disclosed that offers of purchase were made to the owner but were flatly rejected.

According to an article posted in Yahoo Finance recently, the United States-based investors are facing delays with a proposed $8-billion development of two five-star resorts, each fitted with PGA- style golf courses, in the Little Bay and Brighton communities. The article said the delay is a result of the lands being occupied by squatters while the Government remains silent on the issue.

The article had also stated that Karl Samuda, then minister of economic growth and job creation, intervened in June 2018, indicating that the squatters would be resettled. The article further stated that since then, several meetings have been held and timetables scheduled with the last meeting held in April 2021 with Pearnel Charles Jr, then minister of housing, urban renewal, environment, and climate change, at which time the minister promised a swift and decisive response and follow-up.

When contacted for a comment on the issue last week, Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson, in whose constituency the disputed property falls, said he was not familiar with the matter. He promised, however, to brief himself and then make contact with the Observer West.

Efforts to contact him on Tuesday were unsuccessful.