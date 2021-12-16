Travers impress at FIBA Centroball U17 champs

Travers impress at FIBA Centroball U17 champsThursday, December 16, 2021
MONTEGO BAY, St James - Holland High's Flawless Travers played a big part in Jamaica finishing sixth in the FIBA Centrobasketball U17 championships that ended in Mexicali, Mexico, on Sunday.
Three players from western Jamaica were included in the team. The others were Travers' schoolmate Tyrese Williams and Reinaldo Lewin of Herbert Morrison.
Travers finished the tournament as the third best scorer for Jamaica averaging 8.8 points over the five games played, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
The 17-year-old scored in double figures in three of the five games with a high of 12 points in Sunday's fifth-place play-off against Panama, 11 in a first-round Group B game over El Salvador and 10 against the Dominican Republic, also in the first round.
Jamaica had placed third in their first-round group and failed to advance to the semi-finals, playing two Classification games instead, beating Aruba before losing to Panama on Sunday.
— Paul Reid
