Trelawny businessman assists needy Duncans students

DUNCANS, Trelawny - Some 17 secondary school students who reside in Duncans and its environs were provided with funds totalling $150,000 by businessman Fabian Davis, who is also the People's National Party (PNP) councillor/caretaker for the Duncans Division, to assist with their back-to-school expenses.

Despite his political aspirations, Davis, who added that he will also be providing another 20 students with tablets, was quick to point out that the awardees were not selected on a partisan basis.

“They were not selected on a political basis. I know I am running for a party but if there is an election and I should win tomorrow morning, I will be the councillor for everybody. I get support at my business place from everybody, including those who don't have any interest in politics,” remarked Davis, who is the chief executive officer for the Duncans Complex and Entertainment Limited.

He explained that for the past three years he has been embarking on philanthropic ventures in the form of back-to-school treats, sponsorship of the Duncans Corner League football competition and the funding of school projects, including the sponsoring of plastic water tanks.

“This forms part of actually my corporate responsibility that I have been doing for the past three years where I am always giving back to my community in some way or the other,” said Davis during a recent ceremony where the needy students were presented with their grants.

“This year the COVID pandemic came and put a lot of parents in desperate situations when it comes on to funding and so on. So, I really wanted to reach out to the less fortunate…,” he stressed.