Trelawny 'Heroes'

Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor C Junior Gager (left) and custos of Trelawny, Hugh Gentles, (right) pose with front line workers, who were recognised by the Trelawny Municipal Corporation for providing outstanding service during the novel coronavirus pandemic, at an awards ceremony in Falmouth last week.

The awardees (from second left) are: Cedric Williams, driver at the Trelawny Health Department; Kimolla Small, nurse; Brentford Morgan and Michael Lewis both of the National Solid Waste Management Authority; Linval Green, town crier; Constable Roy Martin of the Jamaica Constabulary Force; and medical officer of health for Trelawny, Dr Diahann Dale.