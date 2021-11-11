Tributes continue to pour in for Melody Haughton

MONTEGO BAY, St James - A flood of tributes continue to flow for president of the All-Island Craft Traders and Producers Association, Melody Haughton, who is being hailed as a stalwart in the tourism industry and an individual who has championed the cause of craft traders.

Haughton, who was also president of the Harbour Street Craft Market Association, died at her Farm Heights home in St James on Monday. She was 51.

A shell-shocked Trena-Lee Thompson, Haughton's daughter, who was still trying to come to grips with her mother's passing, yesterday expressed that Haughton had been “in and out of the hospital over the past few years, but was back to normal”.

“So her death is shocking,” she bemoaned.

The distraught Thompson added: “She was the rock for the industry, always fighting for equality, because she believed it was the industry that provided the funding for her brothers and sisters to attend teachers' college and earn their doctorates.”

Several craft traders expressed their condolences at Haughton's passing, among them was Lydia Johnson Campbell who said she knew the tourism guru from her childhood days.

''Melody and I grew up together, she went to Compre (Herbert Morrison Comprehensive High, now Herbert Morrison Technical), I went to Mount Alvernia. I can tell you Melody Joyce Haughton was a worker. And she was very passionate about her job and tourism. It's really sad,” Campbell lamented.

One of Haughton's deputies, Carol McLennon, summed up that “tourism was at the centre of the president of the Harbour Street Craft Market Association's life.”

“ She was an extremely hard worker and tourism was her life. This is truly devastating,” she expressed.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who extended condolence to Haughton's family, described her as a passionate defender of the rights of craft traders across the island.

“Melody has been a significant figure in the tourism industry over the years and was always very passionate about developing the craft industry. She was an outstanding human being who will truly be missed by all who were privileged enough to know her. On behalf of the ministry of tourism and all its public bodies, I, therefore, offer my condolences to her family and friends during this challenging time,” said Minister Bartlett.

Haughton has been the president of the All-Island Craft Traders and Producers Association for over 20 years and served as the president of the Harbour Street Craft Market in Montego Bay for decades.

“Melody's passion for the craft industry, and, by extension tourism, is truly unmatched and our industry will not be the same without her. May her soul be at peace with our Heavenly Father,” said Minister Bartlett.

Opposition spokesperson on tourism, Senator Janet Allen, said the lion-hearted Haughton was a stalwart in the sector.

“She has continuously fought for, made representation on behalf of, and never given up on the rights and the opportunities of craft traders, not just in Montego Bay but across the country. I am at a loss for words. I spoke with Melody a week and a half ago and as always she was on the battlefield fighting. She was always grateful for any assistance, any guidance, even the simplest of suggestions to make her work shine more and for her to have the results she is looking for. She was always so grateful,” Allen told the Observer West.

Allen said Haughton was “one of those people who is always there...and not just doing it for herself, but was always guided by doing it for her fellow traders. We have lost a real gem. She was a true tourism worker, somebody who understood the industry, understood what it means to families, to ordinary Jamaicans, those who are sole traders. She is going to be missed and I am so sorry for her loss, to her family, to traders, not just at Harbour Street, but across the country. She was a representative and a real Jamaican woman. It's sad. My heart goes out to her family,” Allen expressed.

For Janet Silvera, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haughton was the craft traders' greatest ambassador.

“She was a woman who believed in the tourism sector. I would say craft for her was the most important aspect of the industry and she wanted the best for it. She wanted our craft to become an international item that persons around the world would gravitate to. She was very vocal and she was a woman who wanted to ensure that there was justice and equality for the merchants in the industry and she did not mince her words because she was fearless,” Silvera expressed.

Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation and mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, noted that Haughton will be remembered for her immense contributions toward the development of the tourism sector.

“ Melody was an astute leader, one who was not afraid to defend her colleagues in particular and the craft industry in general. She always wanted the best for craft traders and for Jamaica's tourism sub-sector and earned the respect of everyone, including policymakers at the highest level,” Williams said.