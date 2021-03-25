Tributes for 'Gizmo' Miller

THE Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) and the St James Cricket Association (St JCA) have paid tribute to the late Grantley “Gizmo” Miller who passed away last week after a prolonged period of illness.

Miller, who was actively involved in both cricket and football as an administrator and official, was also a licensed pilot and a past assistant secretary of the JCA as well as both president and secretary of the St JCA.

A tribute from Cecil Fletcher, himself an executive member of both associations, described Miller as “a fighter” and also noted that the former avid cricketer “served with distinction in all formats of his involvement”. Miller played for a number of clubs including former many-time parish champions Riahs Cricket Club.

He suffered a stroke some years ago and was a patient at a hospice before moving back home to Granville, St James, a few years ago. “His long battle with unfortunate situations is a testimony of his resolve to live,” said Fletcher.

The former Cornwall College Headley Cup representative was also a football referee and cricket umpire as well as a long-serving executive of two-time Premier League champions Violet Kickers Football Club.

– Paul A Reid