Upgrades to Retirement dump coming — NSWMA
FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Audley Gordon has disclosed that Government is soon to upgrade the Retirement Disposal dump in St James.
Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, Gordon said, will visit the parish in the near future, to announce details for the upcoming project.
“We have taken on the Retirement Disposal site to do some upgrade there, like we did at Riverton [dump], so there are some things that we will be doing in short order, and as soon as the minister gets some time. He is tied up with the funeral of the late prime minister [Edward Seaga], but as soon as he gets some time, he will be going to Montego Bay, and he will make a proper announcement there. And that will ensure that even if we do have a fire, it can't be a big fire and the smoke nuisance should never, never be like we have experienced in the past,” said Gordon.
He was speaking to the Jamaica Observer West recently, during a Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited exposition held at the Falmouth Market in Trelawny.
WPM is the regional arm of the NSWMA.
Last month, a massive fire broke out at the Retirement dump, which resulted in a smoke nuisance in several Montego Bay communities.
The cause of the fire is still not known.
