Warriors seek revenge in WBA Elite League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Montego Bay Boys Club Warriors will be eager to make amends after their surprise one point (65-66) loss to Sav-Elite Titans on Saturday when they meet in Game Two of their Western Basketball Association Elite League quarter-final best of three series today at the Montego Bay Cricket Club, starting at 7:00pm.

Sav-Elite Titans, the number five-ranked team, created the first upset of the quarter-finals on Saturday, beating the number four-ranked Boys Club Warriors in their first game of the play-offs at Cricket Club.

The Westmoreland-based club rallied from a first quarter deficit to take a 39-31 half-time lead before holding off the promoted Warriors for a big win.

Dylon Hodges came off the bench to score a double-double 15 points and 11 rebounds for Sav-Elite Titans, combining with Shelmar Bromfield for 41 of the team's points.

Boys Club Warriors got off to a fast start and led 23-16 after the first quarter, but hit a wall in the second quarter, scoring just eight points, and Sav-Elite took full advantage to make a decisive run and grab the lead.

The Montego Bay team cut the deficit in the third quarter to three points (49-46) and continued to have the upper hand in the fourth, but came up a point shy of at least forcing extra-time.

Bromfield had a game high 26 points, while Richard Chambers and Nigel Jackson both scored nine points each for Sav-Elite.

Tafari Vassell scored 17 points to lead Warriors and player/coach Levar Rose scored 16, while Faizon McDermott and Davaughn Campbell also got eight points each.