Welcome Home

Andel Leroy Barker (left), a Jamaican living in Switzerland for the past 25 years, and Minister ofTourism Edmund Bartlett greet each other heartily, as he disembarked a Swiss-owned Edelweisspassenger jet at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay last week.

Barker, who hailsfrom Grange Hill in Westmoreland, was one of 108 passengers and crew who made the historic13-hour inaugural voyage from Zurich, Switzerland to Montego Bay, with a stopover in PuntaCana in the Dominican Republic.

Edelweiss Airlines, which is a member of the Lufthansa andSwiss Airlines network, will provide a once weekly flight on Mondays between the two citiesfrom now through October. Minister Bartlett expressed his delight that this flight signals thegrowing demand for Jamaica among travellers in countries such as Switzerland.