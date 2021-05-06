Well done!

Former Rusea's High student-athlete Nia Robinson of Barton County College and former Mt Alvernia High sprinter Soyinne Grenyion of Indiana Tech — both freshmen — won two titles each, while Tyrese Reid of Barton County and Courtney Lawrence and Daniel Cope — both of Cloud County — also won titles.

Except for Grenyion, who won the women's 100m and 4x100m relays at the NAIAWolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships held at Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex (Davenport), Grand Rapids, Michigan, the other four were competing at the NJCAA Region VI Outdoor Championships held at the Cowley Sports Complex in Arkansas City, Kansas.

Robinson, the former CARIFTA Games long jump medallist while attending Rusea's High, smashed the Barton County women's long jump record with a massive 6.56m (-1.7m/s) effort on Friday and added the high jump title on Saturday while taking second in the triple jump.

Robinson, who had won the indoors national long jump title, went into the championships with an outdoors best of 5.86m, had just three legal jumps, all in the first round, but left her mark on the Barton County record books, breaking the 6.49m set by compatriot Dionne Rose 31 years ago.

On Saturday, she added the high jump with a clearance of 1.66m and was second in the triple jump with a wind-aided 12.28m (3.9 m/s), beaten by her teammate Annia Ashley, formerly of Edwin Allen High, who jumped 12.46m (2.0 m/s).

On Friday, Grenyion won the women's 100m in a big new personal best 11.60 seconds, improving on her previous best of 12.10 seconds and had run 12.15 seconds in the preliminaries on Thursday.

The former Western Champs multiple gold medallist and ISSA Champs finalists also ran the second leg of the Indiana Tech 4x100m team that won in 46.55 seconds.

Lawrence, formerly of Petersfield High, and who is headed for Kennesaw State University next year, won his third title this year, as after winning the indoors regional and national titles, he won the men's shot put with 18.28m with his teammate Daniel Cope placing eighth with 14.57m in his first outdoors shot put competition in college.

Cope, who also attended Petersfield High, rebounded on Saturday to win the discus throw with a school record and personal best 54.26m with Lawrence placing third, also with a lifetime best 47.05m.

Cope had a second school record when he placed second in the hammer throw with 58.52m while Lawrence took seventh place with 47.88m, the first time he threw the hammer in college.

On the track, Reid, the former Spot Valley High and Jamaica junior runner won the men's 800m, cruising to the title in 1 minute 51.83 seconds, a new facility record under the old 1:51.90 seconds, after he had run 4:05.60 seconds for sixth place in the 1500m earlier in the day.

Reid had also won the regional indoors title and was second in the national final.