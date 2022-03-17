West expected to be well represented at Carifta Games

MONTEGO BAY, St James

Optimism is high that western Jamaica will be well represented when the Jamaican team for the 49th Carifta Games is announced by the selection committee of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) after outstanding performances at last weekend's Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.

Eight athletes, who were outstanding at the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships, won their events at the three-day trials — three from Spot Valley High in St James.

The Carifta Games will be held in Jamaica for the first time since 2011, from April 16 to18.

Among the top performers at last weekend's trials were Petersfield High's Alexis James who stamped her class with a World Under-20 leading performance in the girls' Under-20 100m hurdles and Herbert Morrison Technical's DeAndre Daley won the boys' Under-20 100m.

James, who set a new COCAA Western Champs record (13.91 seconds) two weeks ago, ran a big personal best 13.16 seconds (0.8m/s), the best in the world for girls' Under-20 so far this year.

Daley, who promised much the last three years but was hampered by injuries, created an upset when he won the boys' Under-20 100m in 10.32 seconds (-1.6m/s) after running a personal best 10.30 seconds in the preliminaries on Friday evening.

Two weeks earlier, he had won the Class 1 sprint double at Western Champs and will be a medal favourite at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Champs in April.

Spot Valley's Romario Hines opened some eyes as he built on his Western Champs Class 2 double, winning the 200m last weekend in 21.82 seconds (-1.2) leading a clean sweep for western athletes with Rickoy Hunter of STETHS second in 22.09 seconds and Zachary Wallace of Maggotty High third in 22.32 seconds.

He was also third in the 100m in 11.20 seconds (-1.9m/s).

Deandre Harris, also of Spot Valley, won the girls' Under-17 400m hurdles in 1:01.78 seconds, well under the 1:07.62 seconds she ran at Western Champs, while her teammate Shenell Cole won the girls' Under-17 javelin with 31.85m.

STETHS' Shackelia Green, the Western Champs winner, was third in the Under-20 400m hurdles in 59.77 seconds.

William Knibb's Wensett Brown had an outstanding weekend, winning the boys' Under-17 javelin throw with 33.21m and was second in the shot put (13.02m) and the discus throw 41.21m.

Yoshane Bowen of Maggotty High won the boys' Under-17 1,500m, running 4:09.21 seconds, as Western Champs Class 2 winner Gage Buggam of STETHS finished third in 4:14.90 seconds.

Western Champs girls' Class 3 200/400m double winner Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High won the girls' Under-17 200m in 24.03 (-1.6m/s).

Petersfield High's Royan Walters and STETHS' Adrian Nethersole both had a pair of second-place finishes at the Carifta Trials; Walters the Western Champs Class 1 long and triple jump winner was second in the Under-20 long with 7.21m (0.1m/s) and the triple jump with 15.22m (1.5m/s), while Nethersole, a former Carifta Games medallist, took second in the boys' Under-20 800m with 1:50.15 seconds and the 1,500m in 3:59.91 seconds.

Petersfield High's Tawani Murray was second in the girls' Under-20 triple jump with 11.98m (-0.2m/s); Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard was third in the girls' Under-20 200m in a personal best 23.65 seconds (0.3m/s), a race that was won by Hydel's Briana Lyston in 22.66 seconds.

Cornwall College's Patrick Rosegreen was third in the boys' Under-17 high jump with 1.80m, his teammate Kesean-Jordan Rhooms was third in the boys' Under-17 triple jump with 13.29m (1.3m/s), while STETHS' Class 1 winner Tierick Smith was third in the boys' Under-20 high jump with 2.00m.

STETHS' Damontre Smith was third in the boys' Under-17 3,000m in 9:42.50 seconds; Nathaniel Wallace, also of STETHS, was third in the boys' Under-20 5,000m, while Rashid Green was also third in the boys' Under-17 800m.

STETHS' Shamer Blake was third in the boys' Under- 20 110m hurdles in 13.91 seconds (0.5m/s) and Johan-Romaldo Smythe of Muschett High was third in the boys' Under-17 long jump in 5.59m (1.6m/s).