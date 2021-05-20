West Haven donation

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Miss University of the West Indies, Mona-Western Jamaica Campus 2021 Attila Graham (right) presents food items to manager of the West Haven Children's Home Sydney Grant (left) and Sadie Brissett-Ellis, administrative assistant of the home, during a recent visit to the home for physically and mentally disabled children, in Copse, St James, on Tuesday.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT