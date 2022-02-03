Western schools make a splash in recent ISSA national swimming championships

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Montego Bay's three representatives all fared well at the recent Inter- secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) national swimming championships that were held at the National Aquatic Centre in Kingston.

Montego Bay High placed fourth in the girls' section with 120 points, while Mount Alvernia High were fifth with 59 and Cornwall College, the lone boys' school, was eighth with 72 points — a 12 points improvement from last year.

Benjamin Davis, who amassed 29 points, won silver medals in the boys' 13-14 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle, bronze in the 200m freestyle and 50m breast stroke.

Talon Longmore scored 17 points and Joshua Gayle four points while the 4x50m freestyle placed third and the 4x50m medley relay team was fourth.

National representative Leana Wainwright of Montego Bay High was the high point winner for the girls' 15-16 age group and Mt Alvernia High's Leah Chin was the high scorer for the girls' 13-14, both amassing 41 points each.

Wainwright won five gold medals – 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly, while her teammate Loren Ann Paterson won gold in the 50m breaststroke, silver in the 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 200m individual medley.

Chin won three gold medals — 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle and two silver medals, in the 50m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

Nia Kai Campbell, also of Mt Alvernia, won a bronze in the 50m backstroke.