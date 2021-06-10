Westmoreland FA hosts successful football coaching clinic

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — The Westmoreland Football Association (WFA) recently hosted a coaching clinic as part of efforts to increase the number of coaches in the parish.

“We are trying our best to stick to our mandate of developing the parish in the right way, the right things must be in place to do so. We need more coaches who are professionally trained in the parish,” WFA President Everton Tomlinson told the Jamaica Observer West.

Some 12 coaches, of which three were females, participated in the three-day clinic which was conducted by Wendell Downswell, the national youth team technical director at the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

The programme, which was slated to begin in November, had a late start due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Because of COVID-19 and the protocols, we could not have a larger group,” Tomlinson stated during his welcoming speech to the coaches in training on the first day.

“But, we have put certain systems in place and we will begin with this small group. It will then be your responsibility as coach educators to go into the communities and train coaches in every community across the parish,” he charged.

“You will have to keep improving yourself, and increasing your value. So, this is the first of four levels for you to acquire certification.”

According to Downswell, the course formed part of the preparation for the youth D licence coaching course conducted by the JFF.

“I was particularly pleased with the response of the respective coaches. They were quite receptive during the respective sessions. I think it all goes well for the development of football within the parish itself that we are starting with getting more coaches certified at the youth level in the parish, which we consider a step in the right direction,” he argued.

The JFF has, in recent times, been placing emphasis on grass roots and female football development in each parish.

Downswell, who also expressed his joy at seeing females being a part of the programme, noted that more female coaches are required for the development of female football in the country.

Sophia Rowe, past player of Reno FC female team, and one of the females who participated in the programme, told the Observer West that she is very passionate about the sport.

“It is a sport that taught me many life skills,” she stressed.

“For instance, discipline and teamwork, which have endured to my benefit in the adult life and work world. I became a part of the programme because I believe that as a product of a system that works, it is my duty to ensure that the tree continues to bear fruit and as such, I must be an agent of such growth, starting with ensuring that the roots are solid.”

Andrew Holness, another coach that participated, shared that “realising that I am able to learn at the feet of one of Jamaica's greatest coaches and having to do so within the comfort of the [Westmoreland Football] Association is worthy of mention. Being the coach of the Unity Primary School and seeing how the game has transformed lives, and now being able to learn new techniques and be emboldened to dispense same, is a dream made real,” he argued.

“The methods of delivery of content, the attention to detail, the professionalism in the delivery...awesome! I applaud the Westmoreland Football Association.”

The 12 coaches will be presented with their D licence certificates in the coming weeks.