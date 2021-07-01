WINNING RUN

Alexis James (centre) of Petersfield High participates in the Under-18 girls' 100m hurdles at the JAAA National Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday.

James won the event in 13.58 seconds (1.2m/s), while Asharria Ulette (right) of Catherine Hall High was second, and Shania Myers of Hydel High third.

James is expected to be named in the national team to participate in the NACAC Under-18 Championships in Costa Rica next week.

(Photo: Dwayne Richards)