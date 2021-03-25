Wins for Distin, Lawrence

Former Rusea's Jumper Lamara Distin and former Petersfield High thrower Sanjay Lawrence were winners on Saturday as they opened their NCAA Division 1 outdoors season in the USA.

Distin, who qualified for the recent Indoors National Championships, won the high jump at the Willie Williams Classic at the University of Arizona. Her 1.83m leap was the joint seventh best mark in Texas A&M history and tied for the NCAA lead.

She had claimed a top-five, all-time spot indoors when she cleared 1.82m and finished the season ranked joint eighth overall.

It was the same height cleared by Alexa Porpaczy of the University of Arizona, but Distin won on the count back after entering at 1.73m then needing only one jump each at 1.78m and 1.83m before fouling at 1.86m.

Lawrence, who is a fifth-year senior at Florida State University (FSU), won the men's shot put at the University of South Florida (USF) Bulls Invitational in Tampa, Florida with 17.77m.

Lawrence just managed to beat Southeastern University's Kyle Manuel (-17.73m), despite getting only three legal throws.

— Paul Reid