Wins for Distin, Lawrence

Wins for Distin, LawrenceThursday, March 25, 2021
|
Former Rusea's Jumper Lamara Distin and former Petersfield High thrower Sanjay Lawrence were winners on Saturday as they opened their NCAA Division 1 outdoors season in the USA.
Distin, who qualified for the recent Indoors National Championships, won the high jump at the Willie Williams Classic at the University of Arizona. Her 1.83m leap was the joint seventh best mark in Texas A&M history and tied for the NCAA lead.
She had claimed a top-five, all-time spot indoors when she cleared 1.82m and finished the season ranked joint eighth overall.
It was the same height cleared by Alexa Porpaczy of the University of Arizona, but Distin won on the count back after entering at 1.73m then needing only one jump each at 1.78m and 1.83m before fouling at 1.86m.
Lawrence, who is a fifth-year senior at Florida State University (FSU), won the men's shot put at the University of South Florida (USF) Bulls Invitational in Tampa, Florida with 17.77m.
Lawrence just managed to beat Southeastern University's Kyle Manuel (-17.73m), despite getting only three legal throws.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy