Work on western children's hospital to resume in June — Tufton

FREEPORT, St James - Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says construction of the $5.7 billion Western Adolescent and Paediatric Hospital in St James, which was halted in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, is expected to resume within another three months.

Dr Tufton told the Jamaica Observer West last week that a meeting was held with Tian Qi, the outgoing Chinese ambassador to Jamaica, who has given a proposed June resumption date.

“We had a meeting with the Chinese ambassador some weeks ago where he indicated that the target for the Chinese Government would be to start up in June,” stated the health and wellness minister, who made it clear that “Jamaica does not have full control over the construction of the facility.”

“The Government of Jamaica does not have control over the built-out of this facility beyond a limited scope. We are required to put certain things in part which we have for the most part. We have built a Chinese village for the workers, we are to put in the infrastructure … electrical, the road [and] that sort of thing,” explained Dr Tufton.

“So, the main work that is left to be done has to be done by the Chinese contractor, because of COVID, they went back to China. So, they are to be remobilised to come back,” stated Dr Tufton, adding “we would love it to start as early as possible but we have been told June. So, we are hoping that is in fact the case, and once it starts, it will be done within 24 months.”

In January 2021, Tufton told the Observer West that arrangements were being finalised for the arrival of a second team of workers from China to resume work on the project.

“...There is a process that it involves, [such as] work permits and a number of other things. But we are now coordinating that with the Chinese embassy and other agencies of the State to continue that work on the ground. So, it is a work in progress,” the minister said then.

Dr Tufton told the Observer West last week that the novel coronavirus is to be blamed for the delay in the resumption of the project.

“ Everything comes back to COVID. If COVID did not hit us for those two years, we would have finished the Western Children [Hospital] already. So, in fairness, we have to show some understanding because of COVID and remember that COVID was a big issue in China and still is, by the way,” Dr Tufton argued.

Ground was broken for the six-floor, 220-bed hospital on the compound of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Mount Salem on October 23, 2019 and was scheduled for completion two years thereafter.

Funding for the project, which is being managed by the Urban Development Corporation, is being provided by the governments of Jamaica and the People's Republic of China.

When completed, the state-of-the-art facility will be able to treat children and adolescents up to 16 years old.