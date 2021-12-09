WPM ramps up enforcement across western Jamaica

FLANKER, St James - Acting regional operations manager for Western Parks and Markets (WPM), the regional arm of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Dramain Jones, says the entity has ramped up its enforcement efforts across western Jamaica as the Yuletide season approaches.

“In terms of how we are going forward, enforcement activities have been ramped up. Going through the town of Montego Bay and also in the Negril and Falmouth areas, you will see enforcement activities underway as the team is out,” said Jones.

“We are ensuring that we focus a lot on cleaning the town centres as quickly and efficiently as possible. So, our sweepers are out, as usual, doing their best given the strain times that we are having and overall we are ensuring that for Christmas, we maintain clean spaces so that we can have a beautiful Jamaica.”

The Jamaica Observer West understands that the enforcement effort was boosted just over a month ago following the hiring of an assigned driver for an enforcement vehicle.

The Observer West was unable to ascertain the total number of tickets handed out to individuals and businesses found in breach since the enforcement drive, however, according to a source at WPM, some 27 removal notices and six litter tickets were issued over the past two weeks in the region.

It's understood that among them was a hotel in Negril and several individuals in St James and Trelawny.

“We have noticed that the tickets are being paid. So, more tickets are being distributed and they are being paid. Normally, you would not have so many tickets being written,” the source told the Observer West.

Meanwhile, as a means of minimising the practice of illegal dumping, the agency distributed some 20 plastic drums to residents of Flanker in St James on Tuesday under its ongoing 'Drum a Di Gate' initiative, with the promise to deliver more to the community in coming weeks.

Additionally, four drums were positioned at an illegal dump site in the neighbouring community of Providence.

Jones argued that the mushrooming of illegal dumps in the community had prompted the agency into action.

“So, when you see these start popping up you know there are sometimes container issues, collection issues and so on. So, it is best to come in at that period and see what can be addressed and how to address it and we realised ensuring how we containerised the waste is a significant part of the problem. And, that is why we are ensuring that as long as we have the necessary resources, we will be ensuring that we can maintain our collection schedules,” he argued.

A resident of Flanker, who gave her name only as Michelle, told the Observer West that she is in a wait-and-see mode over whether the 'Drum a Di Gate' initiative will assist in changing the behavioural pattern of some area residents.

“The damn truck is just late sometimes, and so you have the garbage piled up and the people dem need to dispose of their garbage properly. Anyhow, because the people don't have any conscience when it comes to dumping garbage, as dem si a little heap, everybody start dump on the heap, so mi a wait to see what going to happen,” she expressed.