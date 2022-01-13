Young lawyer makes mom proud

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Though he faced many challenges during his journey, 24-year-old Demoy Kerr did not give up on himself. In fact, it was his diligence and perseverance which led him to become the first attorney-at-law in his family.

This achievement is “surreal”, Kerr stressed during a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer West.

“It's a surreal feeling and I'm still processing it. But, I think for the most part I've been preparing for this moment literally all of my life. I'm humbled and grateful that I finally reached this milestone,” the Montegonian said.

For the Princess Street native, the journey to the Bar was not without its fair share of hiccups with the young professional sometimes questioning his purpose. But, after being called to the Jamaican Bar last month, Kerr now intentionally walks with his head held high as he believes “a great burden has been lifted” from his shoulders.

“It was a difficult journey and some days I wondered why I was even doing it, that's how difficult it was,” he noted.

“I had some sleepless nights, and there were financial difficulties along with interpersonal struggles along the way. But, now that I've accomplished what I believe was perhaps the most difficult thing in my pursuit of purpose, I feel like a great burden has been lifted,” Kerr told the Observer West.

He noted that his rough journey started back in 2009 when his father was murdered in the United States of America. At that time he was a grade six student at the Barracks Road Primary School in St James preparing to sit the then Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT).

“This marked the beginning of many challenges for myself and my family. Although I received comfort from friends and family, it was the most difficult experience in my life,” he told the Observer West.

“When that incident happened it made local and international news because at the time, it was a topical issue and it still is. As you know, black people are a minority in the United States, so my father being murdered by a white man in 2009 in Virginia, it was something that the international community had a particular interest in,” the Cornwall College past student explained.

His father's untimely death was devastating as the family had not only lost its breadwinner, but the young man was now left to journey through life without the support of a strong male figure.

“It was quite difficult, especially that my father was the main breadwinner in our household despite living overseas. He had migrated to give us a better life and opportunities,” said the young lawyer.

“I started high school in the same year that I found out that my father had been killed overseas and it was a difficult transition for me because prior to high school, I had both parents who would have given me their utmost support, love, encouragement and guidance.”

An additional storm to weather, he told the Observer West, was missing his father's funeral – his chance to see his hero for the final time.

“I didn't even get to attend the funeral because I didn't have a visa at the time. They were trying to stall the funeral, but we ended up arriving in the United States one day after the funeral,” Kerr noted.

“That took a toll on me as well, for a long time I didn't want to attend funerals and I didn't want to celebrate Father's Day because there was a little bit of trauma there,” he continued.

Along with this burden to bear, a teenage Kerr was met with disappointment when he was rejected for the sciences at his school's sixth form programme due to his grade.

This, he said, meant that his childhood dream of becoming a doctor “went right out the window”.

“I wanted to become a doctor [because] as a youngster, my mom and members of my church told me that being a doctor is something that is prestigious and something that I should aspire to be,” he said.

It was a teacher who unknowingly encouraged him to pursue law, Kerr shared.

“There was a teacher that taught me physics [at Cornwall College], Glenroy 'Scatty' Myers, who said, 'You know you're going to be a lawyer? Because the way you love to talk in class and gwan like you wah represent everybody, you are going to be a lawyer',” he chuckled.

The young man flourished while he developed a newfound love for the arts.

“I was at the top of my class in the arts and for me that period felt like a Bible verse, the stone that the builders refused became the cornerstone,” said a proud Kerr.

As he reminisces on his journey, Kerr is grateful for the grace and mercies he has received over the years.

“I became an attorney without a father and a household income of less than half a million dollars a year. My tuition alone was US $10,000 per year for the past five years, not to mention housing. Glory be to God, I have no student loan or debts and that is all because of faith,” he told the Observer West.

“My participation in sports, community service and leadership, [coupled with my] active interest in politics and governance allowed me to receive assistance in the forms of scholarships, grants and bursaries.”

His advice for youngsters facing similar struggles is “don't give up, there is hope”.

“When you feel as if there is nobody by your side, and you're depressed or feeling hopeless, always remember that there is someone or something out there that is stronger than you are that has the ability to bring you to where you want to be,” he urged.

His mother, the young lawyer said, is elated by his achievement.

“I think my mom is the proudest woman on the face of this planet. She no longer calls me Demoy, she says, 'Counsel',” said Kerr.