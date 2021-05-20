Young Zoya Watson expressing herself through art

MONTEGO BAY, St James - For 19-year-old artist Zoya Watson, the famous quote, 'every artist dips his brush in his own soul, and paints his own nature into his pictures,' by Henry Ward Beecher, encapsulates her being, as she believes she paints her reality.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer West recently, Watson revealed that art, her outlet, has always been a burning passion since her childhood days, and believes it was instrumental in controlling whatever emotions she felt at a given time.

“Creating has always been a passion of mine ever since I was younger. It was an outlet, a way to express myself and to control my emotions. If I was upset, I drew, if I was sad, I drew, if I was happy, I drew, it was my safe space, a space that allows me to be creative and unjudged. I have enjoyed [the] creative arts for as long as I can remember,” said Watson.

“Art is my way of escaping from reality, it has always been and will always be a part of me, art has the power to transform, to illuminate, to educate, inspire and motivate and that is exactly what I gained from it.”

Her love for the creative arts, she said, knew no bounds, even then, as she opted to dress up as an artist for her primary school's careers day, as opposed to what is seen as the more traditional career choices.

“In grade three, [while] I was attending primary school, for careers' day I dressed as an artist. Many people didn't understand who I was, but I knew and I felt special,” she stressed.

“Growing up, if I were ever demotivated or faced with any challenges, I would use art as my balance. It is common for individuals to write about a bad day but my escape was painting, the brushes being my pen and the canvas being my diary,” she noted.

Now a student at the Montego Bay Community College, Watson has decided to monetise her art, with the proceeds going towards purchasing a suitable laptop computer for her schooling. The decision, she said, came after recognising that individuals were willing to purchase these pieces.

“Studying architecture and construction technology at the Montego Bay Community College, I am in need of a laptop that is suitable for the applications I am required to install, so all of the profits I make from my art is saved towards that purpose,” said Watson.

“What motivated me to monetise my art was the constant compliments and willingness from the people around me who are always offering to purchase my work. I was ecstatic to be able to share my work with individuals and enjoyed their reactions as I felt a sense of accomplishment and content that others are pleased with my work.”

The young woman, who has dreams of both becoming a construction manager and owner of an art gallery, told the Observer West that her aunt, Karen-Ann Mighty, has always been supportive of her passion to create.

“My biggest supporter and motivator is my aunt, Karen-Ann Mighty, who has been there for me since I was just six months old. She always motivates me to do my best and tries her best to provide the materials I need to explore my passion. It is her undying support that made me the young woman I am today and her everlasting words of encouragement that gives me the will to continue,” she said.