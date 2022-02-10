ZOSOs ARE WORKING

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers, commander of the Area One Police Division, is celebrating the three zones of special operations (ZOSOs) now in place across the area which he says have been immensely successful in stemming major crimes, including murders.

The Area One Police Division covers the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland. Currently, ZOSOs are in place in communities of Mount Salem and Norwood in St James; as well as Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland. Last year, the Westmoreland Division tallied 128 murders; 48 more than the 80 recorded in the previous year.

This seemingly prompted Prime Minister Andrew Holness to announce the imposition of a ZOSO in Westmoreland, which covers the communities of Russia, Dalling Street, and Dexter Street in Savanna-la-Mar.

In making the declaration, the prime minister said the security measure was necessary to address rampant criminality, save lives, and protect communities.

The Westmoreland ZOSO followed a similar measure that was declared in the Norwood community in June of last year.

ACP Chambers revealed that up to that time, 15 murders and shootings occurred in Norwood during the first six months of 2021. He further informed that from 2019 up to June 2021, 66 murders were recorded in Norwood.

Holness noted at the time that the ZOSO became necessary for Norwood, given an analysis of the community which revealed that the area continued to be characterised by increased gang-related violence and criminal activities.

The Mount Salem ZOSO has been in place since 2017.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer West in a telephone interview, Chambers noted that since the imposition of ZOSO there have been decreases in major crimes, including murders, reported in the communities.

In the case of Mount Salem, it was only after three years that there was no report of major crimes. The area has since recorded five major crimes, including murders.

“There was none (major crimes) in Norwood since its inception and none in Westmoreland since its inception. Mount Salem was declared in 2017 and up to three years after that there was none. But since that, five major crimes have been committed in the Mount Salem space, to include murders,” ACP Chambers told the Observer West.

“The impact of the ZOSOs on crime has been overwhelmingly successful. What it does, it cuts crime overwhelmingly, and what it [also] does is to allow other agencies to build capacity.”

The Area One commander also explained that the security measure results in the fostering of improved communication between the police and residents.

“It (ZOSO) also gives a lot of latitude to our Community, Safety, and Security personnel to better engage the public. These engagements are far more. There is a calmer demeanour of the people, they are 100 per cent more supportive, they understand the value of life without crime,” ACP Chambers stated.

“It's common across all ZOSOs as it relates to the communications developing between the communities and the police and they are becoming more trustworthy, and the trust actually goes both ways.”

He noted that there has been a thrust to engage youngsters from the communities in which there are ZOSOs to join the Jamaica Constabulary Force as well as Police Youth Clubs.

“What we have done is targeting the young people between the ages of 18 and younger to make them a part of the Police Youth Clubs, encouraging them to be a part of the police recruitment drive as well. We have been having discussions related to what is best for them, what they can do to develop their ability and capacity gap, and see what agencies we can reach out to on their behalf who we can put them with. It's all about building capacity, building community awareness, and that is being piggyback on the low level of crime.

“These discussions cater for better communication both ways and it engenders us trying to find a way for them as it relates to how best they can make more meaning for their lives,” ACP Chambers stated.