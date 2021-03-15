WE have heard of the infuriating and sometimes deadly attacks on people of colour, mostly in the US when they were driving while black, birdwatching while black, waiting in a Starbucks while black, or jogging while black. Well, the sensational interview by Oprah Winfrey with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) has seemingly added 'gestating while black' to the list of horrors.

The British Royals seemed to have embraced the beautiful addition to their family — the mixed-race Meghan Markle. Yet we learned from the televised interview that during Meghan's pregnancy there were discussions about how dark her baby's skin might be. The British tabloids, which had praised Kate, wife of Prince William, for gently cradling her pregnant belly, went after Meghan with negative comments for doing the same thing. We are told Meghan suffered mental stress and was refused assistance by “Palace HR”.

Driven to giving up duties as senior royals, they were refused security. I love this part of the interview: Their 'rescuer' was the once-homeless, black billionaire Tyler Perry, who offered the couple a home and security until they were able to organise themselves.

Harry has been cut off by the British royal family and said it was his mother's legacy that had enabled him to buy their home. Now with Netflix and Spotify contracts worth over US$180 million, we believe they can now afford the royal comforts to which they were accustomed.

We, watchers of 'The Crown', are fascinated by this age-old monarchy. Even as some call for its abolition, the British Monarchy has an arresting history and is Britain's biggest tourist attraction. However, I agree that Jamaica should have our own head of State, and our Governor General Sir Patrick Allen would make a fine president of the Republic of Jamaica.

Now I am not sure if a friend of mine was, in fact, joking, but he said in a discussion about the nuts and bolts of Jamaica becoming a republic, many years ago, that it would also include the replacement of every button on the uniforms of our security forces, and that the updating of various stamps and seals would cost millions which at the time the country could not afford. Please, let us find the funds after we have recovered from this pandemic, and get it done. We would still be a member of the Commonwealth, sharing in the collegiality and goodwill of member countries.

COVID-19 vaccines roll out locally

Just as Prime Minister Andrew Holness predicted, there is now a rush on the recently arrived COVID-19 vaccine. Accusations are rife as we hear about people not on the Government priority list and are under 60 years old receiving the vaccine. The selfish behaviour of some Jamaicans could jeopardise the health of our vulnerable seniors, pushing our health system over the edge on which it now teeters.

It brings dread to us at the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP), having sent to the four regional health authorities carefully prepared documents with the names of over 2,000 individuals over 60 years of age.

On Saturday the Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW), apparently in response to these reported breaches, issued the following news release: “The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to advise the public that for the period Sunday, March 14 to Friday, March 19, 2021 only health care workers and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Persons who are not in these categories should not present themselves at any of the vaccination sites across the island.”

We can only imagine the deluge of calls and messages being sent to MOHW personnel begging special favours. They are already under tremendous pressure, so, please, give the hard-working staff a break.

As an incentive to low-income elders, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has announced that those who receive the vaccine will be eligible for a $10,000 grant. Forget that nonsense about bribery, as the only people to benefit are the recipients; it is a welcome incentive for taking a vaccine which will protect these vulnerable individuals.

Budget highlights

Dr Nigel Clarke's presentation in the 2021-22 national budget debate was reassuring. We could sense the minister's enthusiasm as he described the digital currency which is expected to be launched by the Bank of Jamaica next year and should be a boon for micro-businesses.

On the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) social media pages we can see the steps being taken to safeguard our economic stability.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) (Amendment) Act takes effect next month so that the BOJ will be an independent central bank, accountable to Parliament.

Legislation has been passed to establish an Independent Fiscal Commission and for microcredit businesses — those which offer same-day, payday loans, etc.

We welcome the news that the elderly will receive a modest pension, as only 28 per cent of Jamaicans qualify for National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension. Let me pause here to beg employers of household workers to assist them in registering with the NIS. The benefits have improved over the years and will be of real assistance to them after they retire.

Minister Clarke also announced that applicants to the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB) will be required to obtain only one guarantor. He noted that the interest rate had been lowered to four per cent and, “We are also forgiving portions of loans for persons working for registered charities.”

As a member of the Peter Moses-led Consultative Monitoring Group (CMG) for private sector transformation under the Bruce Golding-led Administration, I am heartened that the long-discussed shared corporate services will be implemented. This will include human resource management and communication technology.

The well-named Marcus Garvey Scholarship Programme will support the development of senior executives for the public sector. We make yet another call to mainstream the teachings of our first national hero into our school curricula. These promote dignity, confidence, self-reliance and entrepreneurship, so we would be creating a solid footing for future leaders in both the public and private sectors.

Traumatised families

It is cold comfort for the bereaved families, but we are seeing cases coming to court and sentences being handed down more swiftly. Journalists who cover court proceedings, like the Jamaica Observer's Senior Staff Reporter Alicia Dunkley-Willis, help us to understand the trauma experienced by the families of murder victims.

In her report following the sentencing of one of the murderers of St Andrew businesswoman Simone Campbell-Collymore and her taxi driver Winston Walters, family members shared the grief of their loss. We have to ask ourselves: How are we raising our young ones when the dead woman's children, whose father is alleged to be the mastermind of the murder, are jeered about the tragedy on their school playground? How are we ensuring that they develop a sense of empathy for their fellow schoolmates? Walters' 14-year-old son, who was in court and described as being “rigid with grief”, tries to cope “by hanging on to his father's possessions, even wearing a pair of his father's pants to court”. With all our great plans, if we do not get crime under control, we risk a mental health crisis that may take even longer to resolve than this COVID-19 crisis.

www.lowrie-chin.blogspot.com