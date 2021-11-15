Jamaica's ambassador to the US, the indefatigable Audrey Marks, has a knack for packing a room with dynamos, and last Thursday's Jamaica Connect was no exception. Under the theme 'Moving Diaspora Engagement Forward', she invited two women of whom Jamaica can be truly proud – Global Teacher honouree Keishia Thorpe and the Lt governor-elect for the state of Virginia Winsome E Sears.

Keishia Thorpe said she had an “overwhelming feeling” about her award from the Varkey Foundation as Global Teacher 2021 which comes with a US$1-million prize. She has received numerous awards for her advocacy, assisting her students to access college education. Thorpe teaches at the International High School at Langley Park in Prince George's County and came out the winner from 8,000 nominations submitted by 121 countries.

The culturally aware Thorpe modified her English curriculum for her mostly immigrant students. An Associated Press ( AP) report in the Jamaica Observer said: “Thorpe, who came to the United States from Jamaica on a track and field scholarship, founded the non-profit US Elite International Track and Field with her twin sister Dr Treisha Thorpe to help at-risk student-athletes around the world use their talents to pursue scholarships to US colleges and universities, according to the foundation.”

“COVID brought to light the importance of teachers,” she said, a statement which will be applauded by many a weary parent. She said COVID-19 magnified the inequalities in the education system. “Vulnerable children need to know we are championing for them… Let us create a legacy of education to break that cycle of poverty,” she said. “I will forever wear the Jamaican flag with pride.”

Sears says she has been asked several times, “What's in the water in Jamaica? Because so many of us excel.” Sears recalled that her father came to New York with $1.50 in his pocket. She said at that time the Jamaican dollar was stronger than the US dollar, so when he sent money home it didn't seem like a lot.

Winsome Sears was taken up to the Bronx when she was six, but she had a hard time adjusting to the weather and the new environment – living “behind six different locks”. Since she was not progressing well in the public school, he sent her back to Jamaica where she was enrolled in the Greenwich Primary School. “My father said, 'If it's good enough for me, it's good enough for you,' ” she shared.

She passed the Common Entrance Examinations was placed Immaculate Conception High School, but ended up attending Ardenne High School where she did well and “had a wonderful time”. She returned to the US after third form, where her transcript did not seem to impress her new school until she tackled biology and chemistry. “I aced these subjects,” she said, “so big up Jamaica!”

A former Marine, Sears said the first black woman to become brigadier in the US Marine Corps is Jamaican-born Lorna Mahlock. Wikipedia describes the weighty responsibilities of General Mahlock: “She is director, command, control, communications and computers (C4) and the deputy department of the navy chief information officer of the Marine Corps.''

Questioned as to why she became a Republican, she says she used to be a Democrat until she listened to a speech by President George H Bush in which he said, “If all you ever have is welfare you will never have anything to pass on to your children.” This inspired her to have higher goals, which she has achieved. Having attended a recent gathering, she noted, “There were six billionaires at the table, and I was the only black one.”

For those with differing political views, she says we should “live and let live”. Whichever political party you support, black people should make sure that they “always have a place at the table”.

She brought us back to Earth when a gentleman in the discussion disclosed that he lived near her in Virginia. “Then why you haven't invited me yet to eat some Jamaican food?” she asked laughingly.

She has assured Ambassador Marks that she will do her best to promote greater trade for Jamaica, unlike the previous governor who, she opined, was more focused on “relations with China”.

To underline Sears' declaration on Jamaican excellence, we had news recently that Jamaican-born New York legislator N Nick Perry, recommended by senior US Senator Churck Schumer, is the nominee for US ambassador to Jamaica. Perry is a Kingston College graduate and worked at the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union before migrating to the US. He represents the 58th New York Assembly District and The Jamaicans.com website notes, “Perry was named Legislator of the Year in 2018 by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators and has been honoured by the New York Civil Liberties Union and the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators among other organisations.”

Diaspora policy coming

Senator Leslie Campbell, state minister with special responsibility for Diaspora affairs, told the meeting that the Jamaican Government was about to enact a National Diaspora Policy to promote increased trust and cooperation.

In response to requests for voting rights for members of the Diaspora, he noted that Jamaicans may register and travel to the island to vote on election day, but remote voting could only be facilitated if there is an amendment to the Representation of the People Act.

Several attendees expressed their concern about crime as many are of the view that, if the crime rate decreases there would be a significant uptick in Diaspora investment.

Generous Jamaicans

We had good news from Claudette Powell of the Jamaica Diaspora North-East group. She said that, with the assistance of Consul General Alsion Roach Wilson, Dr Karen Dunkley, Dr Trevor Dixon, Dr Robert Clarke, and Dr Elaine Knight a team of medical volunteers are now on the ground at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital giving well-needed assistance.

Also at the event was Canada-based Diana Burke, president of PACE Canada, which last week delivered 1,000 OneTab learning devices to the Early Childhood Commission.

PACE Canada has delivered 1,000 learning devices for distribution to kindergarten students without computers at over 200 basic and early childhood institutions sponsored by PACE in all parishes across the island. PACE Canada was able to obtain these devices thanks to the generous donations from members, supporters, and community partnerships, including the Jamaica Canadian Association's Women's Committee, George Brown College, Central Jamaica Organization, and family and friend's donations in memory of loved ones, such as the Palazzo family and the Margaret Samuels Foundation.

Jamaica's Special Ambassador for Philanthropy Paula Kerr-Jarrett Wegman received the St George's Society New York (SGSNY) Commonwealth Award at their English Ball, an event that has been held annually since 1770. It is no surprise that Paula, daughter of the legendary philanthropists Christopher and Michelle Bovell, was so honoured as, according to Richard Branson who introduced her at the event, she has been “fostering a culture of leadership and entrepreneurship”.

We are grateful to Claudette Powell, Diana Burke, Paula Kerr-Jarrett Wegman, and many others in the Diaspora who continue to keep Jamaica so close to their hearts.

