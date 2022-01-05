2022 must be a year of resolute change

The year 2022 has dawned and 2021 ended with the world still in the grips of the vicious novel coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of 2020 many expressed the hope that 2021 would be the year in which we would achieve victory over this unseen foe. But we never reckoned that so many people in Jamaica and the rest of the world would have been so opposed to using the most effective weapon that human ingenuity has devised to date to fight the virus – vaccines. We never could have thought that, as the world waited with bated breath for the announcement of the vaccine remedy, so many conspiracy theories would be advanced to undermine its use. But here we are.

What is clear is that the virus has been effectively doing what it has to do to stay alive – mutating into different variants. And it will continue to do so as long as it has willing accomplices to further its progress. The most willing accomplices are those who refuse to get vaccinated and encourage others to follow suit by being stubborn and spreading foolish propaganda against vaccines.

Many seem to be coming to the conclusion that the world will have to live with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future. It will eventually become endemic, but until we get to that status many lives are likely to be lost and many more maimed for the long haul if people do not take the requisite steps to protect themselves and their families from becoming infected.

I believe 2022 will be the year when governments become sterner with the recalcitrants in the population who do not want to be vaccinated.

There is now no secrecy about the virus's modus operandi. We have proof of the effectiveness of the vaccines in fighting COVID-19 and saving lives. What more is there to be learnt that is not already known? In Jamaica we have to understand that there will come a time when pleading with people to save their own lives will become pointless against the background of strong propaganda being spread by conspiracists and other anti-vaxers.

If people refuse to be vaccinated they will have to live with the folly of that decision when COVID-19 comes knocking on their doors. Government will have to be resolute that those who comply should not have to suffer while waiting for medical care because hospital resources are tied up by the recalcitrants. One is not saying that they must not be treated if they turn up at the hospitals, but special tent hospitals may have to be built for these people so that critical care will not be denied other patients.

The year 2022 has also dawned with the continued carnage on our roads. There seems to be a kind of recklessness in human behaviour since the onset of the pandemic. I wonder to what extent this relates to the mental stress and trauma that many are experiencing.

I submit that we will be seeing an increase in the number of people who present with mental health problems this year as erratic and reckless behaviour may become more pronounced as families become more stressed. We may also have to contend with the likelihood of more random and sporadic violence. In fact, I would venture to suggest that this type of violence will become more pronounced not only in Jamaica, but also in other parts of the world, especially in the United States. This is a subject for deeper analysis, but in the latter case there are worrying signs of a growing proclivity to extreme and radical violence.

My dear readers, like you, I prefer to write 2022 than 2021. Given what we have been through in that year we are glad to see the back of it, but there are things that linger which demand our attention.

There are good things that are happening in the country despite the difficulties we face. But a strong and vigorous country cannot be built on wishful thinking or a transitory hope that things can be better. We get the kind of society we are prepared to build.

So what will be your role in building that better society in 2022? I would urge you to do the simple things you can within the ambits of your own limitations. Do not sweat the small stuff. Do the simple things that really do make a difference. Worn pathways to failure must be avoided. Manage expectations wisely with the caveat that the best laid plans are often fraught with a lot of missteps and failures. Finally, you cannot move briskly into the future if you keep looking behind you.

A productive, wise, and yes, prosperous 2022 to you.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-esteem Guide to a Better Life. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.