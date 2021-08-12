Caricom: Beacon of democracy or cowardly disgrace?

Caricom is the largest grouping of mature democracies outside the European Union (EU). All member countries (save Haiti and Suriname) have had a free press, independent judiciary, and free and fair elections for over 40 years. Freedom House ranks 13 of its 14 members as free countries - Antigua, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Jamaica, Grenada, Guyana, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.



Other than the EU, no other multi-national entity can make such a boast. Politically incorrect to say so or not, Caricom has proven that widespread, stable democracy is possible outside of mainly white European-descended countries. Poor odd man out, Haiti was not part of the original ex-British Caribbean colonies. It was perhaps added out of understandable sympathy, and the hope of Westminster parliamentary culture osmosis. Suriname, the other non-Commonwealth late joiner, has suffered coups and a civil war, but seems to have stabilised. The only English-speaking democratic disruption was Grenada's 1979-1983 era of coups, one party rule, assassinations, and invasion.

Without Haiti - which rarely attends meetings due to political turmoil - Caricom's population is seven million. Yet its members constitute 14 of the United Nation's total of 193, giving it seven per cent of the vote. It is 23 per cent of the Commonwealth at 12 out of 52. With 14 out of 35, it makes up 40 per cent of the Organization of American States (OAS). In this unique 'votes to population' ratio - 50,000 St Kitts has the same one UN vote as 1.4 billion China – giving Caricom tremendous potential global influence.

In this scenario, geo-political math plus democratic stability should make Caricom a powerful, planet-wide force of freedom. Its inspirational message to areas struggling to establish lasting democracy – Latin America, Africa, Arabia, large swathes of Asia – should be: “If we can maintain the democratic values of fair elections, rule of law and press freedom, so can you!”

But far from being a respected champion of democracy, Caricom is a global laughing stock. It never unites on anything for long, nor supports nearby neighbours yearning for freedom. Still fighting imaginary, outdated ideological wars, it supports so called 'socialist' dictatorships in Venezuela and Cuba instead of condemning them.

In the aftermath of his unfortunate injury, and we all wish him a speedy recovery, the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, affirmed that “the vote is the basis of governmental legitimacy”. Current chair and Antigua PM Gaston Browne reiterated, “There is no place for violence and personal physical assaults in our Caricom democracies where the rule of law prevails and rights, including the right to peaceful protests, are fully upheld.”

Recently in Cuba, which has not held a free election in over 60 years, protestors and reporters were beaten and arrested, and internet access was cut off. Yet not a word was said against these brutalities or in support of the Cuban people asking for what Caricom claims to stand for: the freedom to protest, speak openly, and choose your own leaders.

Caricom's only response was to call on the United States to end its blockade against Cuba. Then it helped block an OAS meeting on the current Cuban situation.

How could Caricom, and especially Jamaica, not want an urgent discussion on a country 90 miles away crushing peaceful demonstrations and stifling democratic rights? Jamaica's mealy mouthed 'We didn't vote with the rest because of a mix up, but we intended to' made me ashamed of my country.

What Caricom should be saying is: “United States, please end the unjust embargo on Cuba. Cuba, please stop brutalizing your people, and allow peaceful demonstrations, press freedom and truly democratic elections. We are against both imperialism and dictatorship. We understand both sides of the coin, and we are quite willing to act as honest brokers in any negotiations.” But instead of being a beacon of freedom, Caricom has proven itself to be a cowardly moral and political disgrace.

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) has been just as silent on the violent intimidation and imprisonment of their Cuban compatriots. Where is their response to this call?

“Cuban authorities should immediately release all detained journalists, stop disrupting internet access, and allow the press to cover protests freely, the Committee to Protect Journalists said July 14.” https://cpj.org/2021/07/journalists-detained-and-harassed-internet-disrupted-amid-cuban-protests/

Jamaica's #7 World Press Freedom ranking (out of 180 countries) is one of our proudest achievements. But we can hardly deserve it if we don't push for greater press freedom in our sphere of the world. Yet here are journalists being assaulted and locked up in our closest neighbour, without a peep from the PAJ. What sickening hypocrisy. All members should hang their heads in shame.

Western democracies – the EU, US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand - are the world's richest entities, and whatever their past and present faults, the bastions of freedom and human rights. How could they not love to have Caricom as a partner for promoting democracy in the non-European descended world? For Caricom is the strongest argument against the cynical view that 'Democracy really only works in white countries'.

And a Caricom working closely with these bodies on promoting democracy globally, would surely have most favoured nations status on important matters. Such as, for example, getting Covid-19 vaccines in early, cheap and abundant quantities.

If we really believe democracy is the best form of government, we should be working with western powers as a spearhead in the fight to spread freedom across the earth.

From both a moral and self-interested point of view, Caricom should always be united at international forums, and always defend free speech, fair elections, and the rule of law. There lies our route to wielding real global clout.

As a member of the 2016 Caricom Review Committee, a few things became clear. Sitting prime ministers, focused mainly on re-election, had little time for regional matters. Caricom is run by bureaucrats, focused mainly on job preservation. The only ones who seemed aware of Caricom's potential global power were ex-prime ministers and ex-Caricom diplomats.

Caricom as currently constituted is manifestly dysfunctional. To help improve its decision making, the Golding Report proposed the formation of a Caricom Oversight Committee, consisting of former Caricom prime ministers, and retired leaders from other sectors of Caribbean society.

The primary goals of the COC would be:

1. To help ensure 'one voice' public unity among Caricom members, especially on controversial issues.

2. To articulate a more strategic vision for Caricom.

3. To help active prime ministers properly prepare for Caricom meetings and hence make more informed decisions.

The Golding Committee examined all unity enhancing options. The COC was seen as the one most likely to work. There is no guarantee it will. But in the absence of other options, it's worth a try, if Caricom is deemed worth rescuing.

Caricom's status quo of constant chaos means opportunity costs probably exceed benefits. It is presently a waste of Jamaican taxpayers' money. Unless it is structurally reformed, it serves no real purpose, and might as well be disbanded.

Kevin O'Brien Chang is director of Fontana Limited. You can send him feedback to his column at Kob.chang@fontanapharmacy.com.