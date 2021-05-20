A lesson not worth repeating

Hold on! I need to overthink this! Yes, some people in the high echelons of the education sector are actively contemplating 'wholesale' retention in the education system for the upcoming academic year. Retention is the upgraded term to what we more matured folk called 'repeating'. Imagine repeating every child, in every grade, in every school!

I have absolutely no issues with a student repeating a particular grade once certain criteria are met and understood by all concerned parties. These criteria would include the student's willingness and motivation, parental partnership and commitment, targeted teacher instruction, wider system support, etc. If these components are sidelined, then, sadly, it would be an exercise in futility.

It is an open secret that our charges have had to function in a less than ideal learning environment. Without warning, they were thrust into a virtual learning space along with all other stakeholders — teachers, parents, school administrators, even the Ministry of Education. And that's fine! We have all been learning and growing together, for the most part. I would be the first to admit that the teething pains have been many, and some prolonged; spotty Internet connections, no devices, incompatible devices, clueless teachers and administrators, uncommitted parents, and more. This has been no joyride, but a work in progress.

Nonetheless, there have been many positives and value has been added. Countless students and teachers have performed commendably in the virtual space and are unafraid to manipulate the situation for maximum results. School administrators have unearthed resources thought impossible to make the process more efficient. Parents have themselves become scholars on their children's educational journey. The Ministry of Education has revamped aspects of its engagement and conversations with stakeholders.

Unfortunately, on the other side of the coin, are those who sit idly awaiting the return to “normalcy”, whatever that is! They are the ones who are able to produce a 'trailer load' of excuses for why they cannot operate in the new sphere. Thus, they will readily embrace this idea of 'wholesale' retention.

The research on retention have been documented in various education precincts, and the results are consistent, globally. Some of the findings indicate that:

1) the student is likely to drop out of school eventually;

2) there are harmful psychological and emotional effects for the student, parent and teacher;

3) the implications of the setbacks in the intervening years;

4) there is no certainty that retention will achieve the expected outcomes;

5) the funding and resources are usually inadequate in order to make the experience worthwhile;

6) the student is more likely to be more negatively impacted by grade retention than positively affected by it.

And the list goes on.

This decision for wholesale retention ought not to be a knee-jerk response because of public outcry. It requires careful study, consultation, and a decision arrived at from systematic analysis. It must be thoroughly dissected and viewed from every possible angle.

There are many students and teachers who have been thriving in the virtual space and continue to maintain their academic trajectory. I will go out on a limb and say anecdotally that many of those who are struggling and have thrown their hands up in frustration would have done so in the normal scheme of things. Yes, I said it!

The solution is no easy feat, but neither is it algebraic mathematics. I posit that retention should be done on a case-by-case investigation; and also school by school. I am quite cognisant of the fact that most rural schools were at a grave disadvantage from the get-go in comparison to their urban counterparts. Not to say that the urban schools were unaffected; we received our fair share and more of the 'crosses'. But it is manifestly unfair for the entire system to be held hostage.

Has thought been given to the 'babies' who are to enter the early childhood institutions come September? Should they remain at home for another year? Have we examined staff engagement? Can we afford wholesale retention? Are we certain that we will return to normalcy in September? If retention is the answer, how will those who can't function in the virtual space now be able to function in the virtual space in September if our COVID-19 numbers remain high? Will retention guarantee improved academic and psychosocial outcomes?

I like the words of Masood Sayed: “Retention is good, but not at the cost of your credibility. Stop giving false promises!” Better yet, absolutely and unequivocally, no to wholesale retention.

Aretha P Willie is a passionate educator, principal of George Headley Primary School, and a justice of the peace. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or arethawillie.ghps@hotmail.com.