A period we must never forget

The debate on the 2022/23 budget has now ended.

Depending on their political perspectives and which axe they have to grind, people approach a budget with different expectations, many of them beyond the realm of fulfilment. Those disposed to profligacy and handouts seem to believe that there is an unending string of resources that must be distributed at will.

It is in this light that I was discomfited by the Opposition's suggestion that the Government should hand back the savings from the special gas tax to the people. This sounds great and many would be convinced of its validity.

But how would this grand giveback contribute to economic growth?

Certainly, it may spur aggregate demand in some sense, but wouldn't the country benefit more if it were directed to targeted projects to spur growth while still being mindful of how we can cushion the pain being felt by the most vulnerable?

What also completely escaped me, but perhaps can only be understood from a socialist mindset, is the suggestion that we could borrow money to spur economic growth.

I find the People's National Party's (PNP) obsession with borrowing to be particularly galling.

As someone who lived through the economically traumatic years from the 1970s to the 1990s and witnessed what borrowing has done to rob so many Jamaicans of a wholistic future, I find any suggestion that we could return to those days incomprehensible. How soon have we forgotten the days when we went to the developed world, cap in hand, begging to be lent some money. And when we did receive it, we trumpeted, with great fanfare, in the Parliament that we have been so blessed with a loan.

How soon has the PNP forgotten the humiliation that Dr Peter Phillips felt when as finance minister he had to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF), almost on his knees.

Of course, it is not just the PNP that indulged in borrowing. The Jamaica Labour Party did it as well. Each side will justify its reasons for borrowing, but what cannot be negated is the negative impact that such borrowing has had on the country over the years.

It is not that a country should not borrow money. No developing country can reach far without net borrowing to fulfil its capital and even domestic obligations. It is how that money is spent that matters. In the corrupt environment that persisted in Jamaica, especially between 1976 and 1999, Jamaica had the most fertile soil on which the mismanagement of borrowed money thrived.

Yet, despite all the borrowed funds, the country was plagued with greater misery.

Today, young Jamaicans would not have experienced what their parents and grandparents had to endure in the 1980s as they were subjected to shortages, outages, and stoppages.

Shortages were reflectd in the chronic scarcity of basic foodstuff on supermarket shelves. These were the days when marriage was a very important word, but not one with a great deal of love in it. Items were 'married' to each other, so if you wanted a pound of rice you had to buy a bar of soap or some other item, even if you did not need that item.

There is some truth that supermarket merchants who were against the Michael Manley regime hoarded food, some of which got spoilt, in an effort to put pressure on the Government.

Then there were the outages. Those daily electrical outages from the Jamaica Public Service, some of them islandwide.

You could set your clock by them as some lasted for an entire day. They were very annoying as many goods that needed refrigeration became spoilt, thus placing greater hardship on the people. These rolling blackouts, as they were sometimes called, spoke to the Government's inability to pay for the precious fuel. Of course, this was not openly acknowledged, but those in the know, knew better.

Then there were the stoppages. Workers, due largely to discontent with their wages, would frequently walk off the job.

There was perhaps no other time in the history of Jamaica that the unions were at their most belligerent, partisan disposition. They will not admit it now, but unions that were attached to the political parties fomented discontent among the workers they represented as it suited their political agenda.

Workers were pawns in these partisan games and this disrupted order in the society and heavily inconvenienced people in their pursuit of their daily tasks.

So, for people of my generation who are over 50 and had to live through the trauma of an indebted Jamaica, we can be forgiven if we get queasy whenever we hear of increasing the nation's debt. It is not far-fetched to suggest that, even today, there are those who suffer post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms from this experience.

The collapse of the financial sector in the 1990s was inevitable, and is still a major factor in these symptoms. The heavy debt burden that the country carried then was largely a result of the Government of the day having an insatiable appetite to “mop up” liquidity-raising interest rates to control the amount of money in circulation.

There was no end to this because as interest rates increased astronomically so did the fixed deposit rates, which later forced more money into the system when they became due.

According to the Government's strategy, this excess liquidity had to be mopped up, and the cycle repeated itself continuously. No real production took place in the economy as the manufacturing and other productive sectors were starved of funding having been crowded out by the Government. Many found it more convenient and beneficial to put their money on deposit since the interest rates were so high rather than risk it by investing in business in an uncertain, unpredictable, and treacherous economic environment.

The system could not sustain this strain and the whole shebang collapsed, eventually leading to the Financial Sector Adjustment Company Limited (Finsac) and the decimation of many traditional businesses in Jamaica and the emerging Jamaican entrepreneurial class. The country had never been faced with this level of economic calamity before.

We must not be unaware of this truth. The PNP, which had the longest stand at the wicket in driving the country's indebtedness, would wish this history to magically disappear, but it has become too much a part of our lived experience. And we must always keep it in our minds. That is why it is so unfortunate that we have not got a report from the Finsac Commission of Enquiry into the collapse of the financial sector.

This historical collapse should have been well documented.

Apart from compensating those who were so savaged, it would have archived an experience at a particular time in our history and perhaps serve as a reminder of a path to which we should never return.

The Government seems to have forgotten about the report. Since it is still an outstanding matter, the Ministry of Finance should inform the people of Jamaica what it has now concluded about the matter.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-esteem Guide to a Better Life. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.