A perpective of the looming war in Ukraine

In refusing to accede to Russian demands to recognise its sphere of influence and halt the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) expansion into Eastern Europe, the Joe Biden-Antony Blinken policy follows the narrative posed by Mary Elise Sarotte's book Not One Inch: America, Russia, and the Making of Post-Cold War Stalemate.

The phrase, not one inch, argues Sarotte, was not an agreement but merely one of many proposals floated to Mikhail Gorbachev, and outmaneuvered and financially bribed by American negotiators, the cash-starved Russians eventually relented on the question of NATO's expansion.

This Orientalist narrative, a notion developed by Edward Saïd, re-enforces American policymakers dualistic perceptions of their Russian counterparts as inferior, relative to their superiority, and conveniently relieves the US of any responsibility for the current crisis in Ukraine.

Sarotte's book and the Biden-Blinken stance represent the latest American Orientalist view of post-cold war Russia. Its underlying theme reproduces the Orientalism of former US Ambassador to the Soviet Union George Kennan's 1946 “Long Telegram”.

This document established the cold war's ideological foundations of American foreign and strategic policy towards the former Soviet Union. Kennan argued that the Bolsheviks' need for expansion was an inherent part of Russian Asiatic inferiority, fear, and insecurity vis-a-vis the West. Soviet communism was merely the ideological clothing masking Russia's deep-seated inferiority relative to the West.

While stoking the American public's anti-Russia attitude, the Biden-Blinken policy fails to acknowledge the following facts:

1)The post-Soviet space

Missing from the Biden-Blinken policy towards Russia is the answer to the question: Does Russia have a right to expect its sphere of influence, or what is called the post-Soviet space, to be respected? In a recent interview, Ambassador Jack F Matlock, US ambassador in Moscow, 1987-1991, answered this question: “Any country is going to be hypersensitive to other countries, particularly if they are in alliances [such as NATO] that seem hostile to coming close to their borders. Of all the countries in the world, the United States should understand this.

“The United States, for two centuries [since the Monroe Doctrine of 1823], has followed a policy that no external power can have either a colony or be a member of a military alliance in the entire Western hemisphere. Look how we reacted to Cuba, and still are reacting, when the Soviets placed nuclear missiles on the island after we had been the first to deploy intermediate missiles in Turkey that could hit the Soviet Union.”

If the US demanded that its sphere of influence be respected pre-dating the advent of the cold war, then Russia would require no less post-cold war when a hostile military alliance — NATO — is encroaching on its borders.

2)The Bush-Gorbachev informal agreement

Gorbachev and George H W Bush reached an informal agreement on NATO's expansion into the East. Recently, declassified US documents showed that the Soviets agreed to the unification of Germany and that a unified Germany would be in NATO, providing that there was no NATO expansion into the East.

Gorbachev said, in discussions with US Secretary of State James Baker, “Obviously, any expansion of NATO's jurisdiction to the East is unacceptable. It had been our policy to try to exclude you from Europe. That is not our policy today; I want you to know that.

“We want to preserve an American presence in Europe because that can contribute to stability. Now, and I don't think you need 300,000 troops, but we want you in Europe, and that is part of our policy.”

George H W Bush and Gorbachev agreed on the Partnership for Peace, a security mechanism that included NATO and Eastern European countries and Russia in a collective security arrangement in Europe. According to Ambassador Matlock, “While there was no formal guarantee that there would be no NATO expansion in the East, once the Soviets removed their troops from the East, and once the Warsaw Pact dissolved, there was absolutely no need to expand NATO.”

3) American domestic politics

If George H W Bush had won re-election in 1992, there would not have been further discussions to expand NATO and no looming war over Ukraine in 2022. Instead, NATO's expansion was placed back on the table by Bill Clinton in his bid for re-election.

NATO's expansion became a key element in American domestic politics rather than a geo-strategic security issue. The Clinton Administration's ambassador to Moscow Thomas Pickering and his predecessor, Jack Matlock, confirmed that domestic politics drove NATO's expansion into Eastern Europe and hence the roots of the current crisis in Ukraine.

According to Matlock: “I testified in Congress against NATO's expansion, saying that it would be a great mistake, and that, if it continued, that certainly it would have to stop before it reached countries like Ukraine and Georgia, that this would be unacceptable to any Russian Government, and that, furthermore, that the expansion of NATO would undermine any chance for the development of democracy in Russia.

“When I came out of that testimony, a couple of people who were observing said, 'Jack, why are you fighting against this?' And I said, 'Because I think it's a bad idea.' They said, 'Look, Clinton wants to get re-elected. He needs Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois; they all have a very strong East European [voting bloc]... so Clinton needs those to get re-elected.' “

4) Russian threat or corporate profits

Does Russia's possible military action to block Ukraine's membership in NATO represent a legitimate security threat to the United States or is the Russian threat manufactured by corporate greed? Consider the following:

a) According to Ambassador Matlock, “I would say that never in the history of the United States or western Europe has any of our security depended on precisely where the line is between Ukraine and Russia.”

b) During the cold war the Soviet Union's military stood at over four million soldiers. Today, the Russian army stands at just one million and is ranked 5th in the world. Moreover, NATO's combined military budget vastly outranks the Russian republic's, with the US alone outspending Russia on its military by an estimated US$609 billion to Russia's US$61 billion.

When the cold war ended the revenues of America's defence contractors shrank significantly. To reverse this trend, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Textron Inc, Raytheon, Boeing, and McDonnell Douglas collectively spent US$15 billion to lobby Congress for increased defence spending to expand NATO to Poland, Hungary, and Czechoslovakia.

Stephen Hadley, former national security advisor to President George W Bush, now serving on the board of defence contractor Raytheon, which competes for NATO military contracts, is a powerful lobbyist for increasing defence budgets and providing lethal aid to Ukraine.

c) Think tanks with major funding from defence contractors, such as the Lexington Institute and the Atlantic Council, lobbied and continue to support higher spending to counter a dubious Russian threat.

Dr Horace Bartilow is professor of international political economy and American foreign policy at the American University School of International Service in Washington, DC, and a former professor of international political economy at the University of Kentucky.