A two-sided Jamaica: Politicians vs plebeians

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League's season ended last Saturday with Chelsea taking home the coveted trophy, having secured a one-nil victory over Manchester City. Congratulations to the team and their fans! While this event has come and gone, the same cannot be said about Jamaica, as our prized paradise has seemingly transitioned from being a country to a constant event — “It always a keep.” Jamaica has become a 'mood' to itself, as is now frequently referenced in the sociolinguistics of the social media world.

Many things have been happening on the latest episode of 'keeping up with Jamaica'. However, it has become more transpicuous that there are two sides to Jamaica — one for the politicians (the privileged) and the other for the plebeians (the commoners).

By now many probably have seen videos and/or read about the infamous Mocha Fest, which occurred last week in Negril, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions, which, in theory, do not allow for an event of such magnitude to be held in this time. The Government and government-related tourism agencies have distanced themselves from having any knowledge that the event had been scheduled. However, it has been argued that the event had been widely advertised, including on the Jamaica Tourist Board's (JTB) website. As usual, the Government has to find a scapegoat; thus, the JTB has indicated that no permission was granted for the staging of the annual event, and that it was an oversight that the advertisement had remained on their website. Additionally, the Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo) has announced that it has withdrawn Rick's Café's COVID-19 compliance certification with immediate effect.

Was the Government really oblivious to this event being staged? Obviously, there would have been an increase in the number of tourists coming into the island leading up to this event. Where would they have been heading? It is clear that there is a lack of respect for us the plebeians. Laws are being implemented and enforced to prevent locals from hosting parties, but foreigners should come here and move about freely, gyrating, and gallivanting. What moral authority does the Government now have to speak to us about social distancing and mask-wearing?

It is clear that the privileged are using their power to treat us like slaves. They manipulate us; they do whatever they want whenever, and are convenient with semantics and the rule of law where it suits them.

We see again, for example, where there is a limit placed on the number of congregants allowed physically for a worship service, as well as the protocols governing burials. However, we see questions being asked about a recently held “memorial service” in honour of a former politician.

Politicians make laws about gender-based violence and sexual offences against minors; yet, to date nothing has become of the George Wright matter, and Dr Dayton Campbell is still allowed to perform duties as general secretary of the People's National Party, despite carnal abuse allegations with minors (or better yet 'sexual misconduct') brought against him. How swift the police were to close investigations into these two politicians' cases. Would it have been the same if it were a regular citizen?

Classism, and to a milder extent colourism, continues to manifest before our eyes. The system continues to favour the rich and privileged. The average Jamaican will be brought before the justice system in a quicker time frame and given harsher sentences, while the high-profile ones will employ some of the most esteemed Queen's counsel to either get off their cases or ensure that they get a slap on the wrist. Lest you forget, we are anxiously awaiting the next mention of the case regarding former Education Minister Ruel Reid, and the others implicated in the fleecing of State funds, as well as that of disbarred attorney-at-law Jeniffer Messado, who is alleged to have defrauded popular dancehall artiste Mavado of millions. Mr Justice Minister, when will we have the same level of alacrity brought to cases of national interest?

Additionally, we witness repeatedly how the system favours a particular class over the other. I recently read of a baby who died at the Bustamante Hospital for Children because there was a shortage of ventilators. Yes, as a developing country, we will have certain limitations; however, it is clear that successive governments have had misplaced priorities. They invest (or waste) billions of dollars in the wrong things, while education and health-care continue to suffer. And we know that they can afford to pay their private specialists or travel to more developed societies for treatment whenever they fall ill.

At what point will our leaders begin to put us first? We have been treated like peasants – uneducated, unworthy of financial independence, etc. But no, our forefathers have fought arduously for our freedom, and we refuse to be insulted and taken for granted.

Oneil Madden is a PhD candidate in didactics and linguistics at the Université Clermont Auvergne, France, and president of the Association of Jamaican Nationals in France (JAMINFRANCE). Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or oneil.madden@uca.fr.