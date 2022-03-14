Accountability is a must

The statement posted by Prime Minister Andrew Holness's Twitter page at midnight last Friday was terse: “Late this evening I met with Minister Robert Montague, who tendered his resignation with immediate effect. Minister Montague expressed that it was a privilege to have had the 'opportunity to serve at the highest levels in Government'. ”

The use of the word minister in this statement is awkward, but the message was clear. After the details laid out in the report by the Integrity Commission's Director of Investigation Kevon Stephenson, which stated that Montague allowed six people of “questionable character” to be issued with firearms licences, the prime minister had to take this final action.

Stephenson also named former National Security Minister Peter Bunting in his allegations, which have since been denied by Bunting.

It was Bob Marley who sang, “And if your night turned into day, a lot of people would run away.” Well, the day is now 24/7, as digital media has turned nine-day wonders into perpetual pummelling.

The media has pushed some buttons with their repeated use of a photograph showing a close-up of the prime minister and the former minister in what appeared to be an intense discussion. It is regrettable that we did not have this level of oversight in the earlier days of Independence. We know there are still cynical individuals who would have a lot to account for if this country decided to have a Truth Commission.

However, we give thanks for the younger politicians who are taking a clearer path in the service of their country. We applaud Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke's brilliant budget presentation and the thoughtful response from Opposition spokesman on finance Julian Robinson.

JAMP KEEPS US HONEST

Let us give thanks for the Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) funded by the EU, which tracks breaches of government policy and regulations; the performance of Members of Parliament; and monitors the passage of key legislation in Parliament. Please visit their website at jampja.org.

In her presentation to Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) members last Tuesday, JAMP Executive Director Jeanette Calder reminded us that taxpayers fund an “accountability budget” of $5.194 billion for the Auditor General's Department, Integrity Commission, Independent Commission of Investigations, Houses of Parliament, Office of the Public Defender, Office of the Services Commission, and Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency. Surely, members of the public should ensure that our money is well spent; the JAMP gives us the opportunity to do so via their interactive functions.

Calder reminded us that Parliament is not the Government by outlining its functions:

• Representing the electorate

• Passing laws

• Overseeing the work of Government

She emphasised that Jamaica has enough resources to ensure good governance: legislation, the Access to Information Act; press freedom, oversight agencies, and civil society organisations; development partners; technology; and a self-driven, young generation of intrepid Jamaicans. At this point, I suggested that she add retirees who, as CCRP honoree Parris Lyew-Ayee Sr pointed out at our event last year, are no longer afraid of victimisation on the job.

HAIL, AGGIE BERNARD

The JAMP presentation took place on International Women's Day and Calder reminded us of the heroine of the Kingston dockworkers strike of 1938, Aggie Bernard.

The leader of the strike, Alexander Bustamante, had been imprisoned and the protestors were running out of resources to continue. Twenty-eight-year-old Aggie Bernard, a laundress, used her small savings of five shillings and sixpence to start a soup kitchen to feed them, and inspired others to join in her activism. This kept the strike going until Norman Manley secured the release of Bustamante.

Aggie Bernard remained a dedicated activist all her life, first joining the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union and later the People's National Party. The African American registry noted, “As late as 1964 Ms Aggie helped to feed striking workers of the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation.”

She was a devout Catholic and faithful congregant at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in downtown Kingston, who married dockworker David McLaughlin, but kept her maiden name; they adopted two children. She died in 1980 and is buried at National Heroes' Park.

TWO YEARS SINCE COVID-19

We have had to make tearful farewells to family members and friends during the savage descent of COVID-19 over the past two years.

Some of those who have recovered are suffering from “long COVID” symptoms. We have followed the management of COVID from worldwide newscasts and we are grateful that COVID protocols were never politicised in our country.

There are really no words to thank those who were in the vanguard of the fight: Health Minister Christopher Tufton, Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, Permanent Secretary Dunstan Bryan, and Director of Family Health Services Dr Melody Ennis. And we were moved by the dedication of Jamaica's health-care personnel, many of whom disrupted their family lives to give round-the-clock service.

Jamaica now has a positivity rate hovering around five per cent; however, with reports of spikes in major international cities, let us keep our guard up.

JAMAICA PARALYMPIC DAY

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has proclaimed March 11 as National Paralympic Day each year.

In his message on the day, Sir Patrick noted, “The recent promulgation of the Disabilities Act, coupled with the Proclamation of Paralympic Day highlight one of the messages of our national anthem: 'Teach us true respect for all.' “

It was Professor Sir John Golding, founder of the Mona Rehab Centre, now named after him, who created the Jamaica Paraplegic Association in 1966, laying the foundation for the Jamaica Paralympic Association in 2008, now led by attorney-at-law Christopher Samuda.

As we joined the Digicel Foundation team for work on the renovation of the paralympic court and stands at the rehab centre last Friday, we spoke with President Samuda; Paralympics gold medallist Alphanso Cunningham; Neville Sinclair, who coaches basketball and field events from his wheelchair; and Toto Campbell, who coaches basketball and surfing.

Samuda says they are looking forward to participating in a table tennis tournament coming up shortly in Birmingham, England, and the hosting of regional paralympic events in the upgraded court. Digicel Foundation Special Needs Officer Jeneard Williamson, who coordinates several events from his wheelchair, beamed with pride as he wielded his paint brush.

Folks who use wheelchairs have expressed their disgust at the way they are treated by insensitive members of the public. They are hard-working members of our Jamaican family, who have brought us much national pride. Please show them the respect they deserve.

EDUCATION FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Dr Lorna Down, co-editor with Thelma Baker of the riveting publication Caribbean Writers on Teaching Literature, has, with co-writer Dr Therese Ferguson, delivered a most timely book for educators, Education for Sustainable Development in the Caribbean. The book offers “real-world” case studies and research-based approaches in education, addressing global sustainable development goals, the challenges of the climate crisis, environmental degradation, and social and economic injustices.

As we promote critical thinking and environmental awareness, this book will help educators to hardwire the mandate of sustainable development in their curricula and instruction.

lowriechin@aim.com

www.lowrie-chin.blogspot.com