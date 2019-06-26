America is failing the compassion test on immigration

One of the enduring strengths of America is the way it has treated with generosity people from all over the world who want to enter its shores. As an immigrant nation itself, the country has benefited substantially from this openness as people from all over the world bring their talents, brain, brawn, and monetary resources to build America into what it is today.

But this great ideal of America is under severe threat today. Especially over the last 20 years the world has witnessed a gradual closing of America to the stranger. Inflammatory nationalist sentiments have made certain sections of the American population suspicious of other people migrating to the country. This is not just a problem that America faces, but is becoming pervasive in Europe where far-right political parties have pursued rabid anti-immigration policies. Although in America the problem did not start with President Donald Trump, he has exacerbated it with his vile rhetoric against immigrants. This is part of his desire to make America great again or, as in his latest slogan, to keep America great. But his anti-immigration policy seems to be part of a larger project to keep America white and to ensure that its European identity remains intact.

What is happening to immigrants on the country's southern border with Mexico is as tragic as it is scandalous. Children have undergone the nightmare of being separated from their parents. Children and adults alike are being detained in camps that the young and feisty congresswoman from New York, Ocasio Cortez, has described as akin to Hitler's concentration camps. Although her description has been rendered inappropriate in this context, no one can easily refute the charge that the conditions in which immigrants are being held on that border have been less than humane, cruel and unworthy of a nation that once prized hospitality to the stranger as being central to its core identity. Brutality against the innocent, even in denying them access to basic sanitary conveniences such as soap and toothpaste, has taken the country to a new low.

What is disturbing is that too many Americans seem to have become comfortable with the situation. Whether it is plain ignorance or immigration fatigue, there has not been robust pushback from the citizenry itself against its Government's egregious behaviour on the border. Apart from the valiant efforts of charitable organisations, such as Catholic charities, all seem quiet on the southern front as far as advocacy for the weak and helpless immigrant is concerned. Politicians on both sides of the political divide only seem to get involved when it suits their respective agendas. The Republican Party is lined up behind Trump because they consider it politically expedient to do so, even if their better sensibilities are offended by the tragedy unfurling on the border. The Democrats know they are in a presidential season and the usual rhetoric of blame and counter blame is a staple at this time.

Even more appalling, in my view, is the relative silence of the Church in standing up against the inhospitality that is being meted out to these immigrants. As I write, there are millions of Christians who are sitting in their cloistered spaces in their cathedrals and otherwise elegant edifices singing praises to a God who undoubtedly is more than disturbed at their lack of attention to the stranger at their gates. I wonder to what extent the concerns of helpless children living in cages with minimum sanitary conveniences figure as important elements in the messages from the pulpits. The religious sit in sanctimonious piety praising a God who obviously is not listening to them.

And he is not hearing them because they are failing to see him in the stranger at the border. Where is the mass mobilisation of Christians from any of the large denominations to ensure that what is happening on the border ceases and that, at the very least, the basic provisions are there to alleviate their hunger? They fail to understand the biblical appreciation of who the stranger-foreigner or alien is and the extent to which they are deserving of mercy and compassion. It is precisely because the stranger is in a strange land that he is to be looked out for and shown understanding. Often he turns up at your door poor and penniless. Some turn up with great talent and resources, but is a stranger nonetheless. Yes, some turn up as thieves and robbers, but they are nonetheless strangers who, despite their ill intentions, are numbered among those who are vulnerable. Vulnerability and hence dependability are essential characteristics of the stranger.

The stranger is vulnerable simply for the fact that he has no familiarity with the place he finds himself. He is often weary, confused and hungry. This is why the Levitical laws enjoin that when one is harvesting the crop some should be left for the stranger who may wander by hungry and looking something to eat. It is this sensitivity to the huddled masses that graces American shores that have always been at the centre of its immigration policies that is now being lost. Sadly, it is this that the Church is losing sight of.

The ideal would be to have open borders so people could come and go at will over God's green Earth. But in these days such luxuries of free movement are not possible, given the human propensity for evil and there are evil people out there. National borders have to be protected, but we should not lose our basic humanity in doing so. The humane response is to be hospitable to the one in need. This is where the Church is missing out on a grand opportunity to manifest the generosity of the Christ which it proclaims to the world. Inasmuch as it is not reaching out to the stranger on its borders it is not attending to the least of these (Matthew 25: 35-46). It stands indicted for its inaction.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.