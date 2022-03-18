Are we sitting on a time bomb?

No, I am not panicking. But I am concerned.

As I move around this country, whether in my motor vehicle or on foot, I sense a seething anger among many Jamaicans. There is also a growing sense of hopelessness and most frightening of all is the high level of cynicism. To put it bluntly, a large number of citizens no longer trust the Government and are totally turned off from the body politic.

The recent Bill Johnson polls have helped to reinforce the fact that Jamaicans, for the most part, are adopting the principle of “every man/woman for himself/herself and the devil takes the hindmost”. What is even more worrying is that both the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People's National Party continue to delude themselves that when the right time comes, with sufficient handouts and empty promises, enough people will bite the bait and support them despite the fact that, in the final analysis, they seem not to care about the citizens of this country.

To put it bluntly, it is all about their families, cronies, and close party faithfuls, whose snouts are kept nearest to the trough of corruption as they gorge on taxpayers' money with wild abandon, knowing full well that very few of them will face the full consequences of the law for acts of corruption, malfeasance, and greed.

In his recent 2022/23 Budget Debate presentation, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, while beating his chest, announced a number of what he posited were care packages (my words) for the poor and more vulnerable in the society. Well, in reality, this to me is akin to Marie Antoinette, the once beleaguered Queen of France, saying, when she was told during the French Revolution that her starving peasant subjects had no bread, “Let them eat cake.”

I say this because it is my considered opinion that this Andrew Holness Administration continues to be seemingly oblivious to the plight of the ordinary people, which it has demonstrated by dispensing the crumbs that fall off the table from Jamaica House while so many fat cats persist in putting their sticky fingers in the till without being sanctioned for what has now become a national pastime.

Interestingly, based on much anecdotal evidence, it would appear that many of these so-called beneficiaries have received zilch. Against this backdrop, the Government needs to provide hard evidence of the number of people who have benefited from its intended largesse.

In the 2020 General Election the JLP won 49 of 63 seats, routing a disunited, disorganised, and disenchanted PNP. But, on the night of that victory I observed that the victorious leader Andrew Holness appeared contained and not overly jubilant. It was my assessment that at the back of his mind he must have been stunned by the very low voter turnout and that, in fact, what he had gained was a “minority Government”.

Indeed, notwithstanding the landslide, only 37 per cent of the electorate had voted, the lowest since 1983 when the JLP won an election that was not contested by the PNP.

According to pollster Bill Johnson, the JLP moved from a favourability rating of 62 per cent in July 2020 to 36 per cent in February 2022. With respect to Prime Minister Holness, his favourability rating fell dramatically from 81 per cent to 48 per cent, while 61 per cent of those polled felt that the country was going in the wrong direction. Something is definitely rotten in the State of Jamaica.

Not that the PNP's ratings offer any sense of hope as both the party and its leader Mark Golding are in the doldrums.

So where do we go from here?

Golding has pointed to the Government's fiscal conservatism, which, in essence, means that the Holness Administration is keener on keeping the country's accounts on a favourable footing with respect to ratings as against balancing the books while balancing people's lives.

This has triggered an intense debate about whether the Government should just “run with it” or persist in maintaining fiscal prudence at any cost. In other words, the people must continue to bite the bullet.

However, while under normal circumstances the JLP should be commended for its fiscal discipline, the elephant in the room is the high level of corruption which is gobbling up billions of dollars as well as millions more being wasted through lack of accountability and a performance-driven approach to good governance.

In the meantime, the Government's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, though commendable in many instances, has been somewhat lacking in credibility, resulting in the vast majority of Jamaicans refusing to get vaccinated against the deadly virus and its variants.

In this regard, the excrement hit the fan when an already cynical Jamaican populace observed a national newspaper photograph which captured on Tuesday night Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang, who is also national security minister; Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke; and the most egregious one of all, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton caught in the act of clearly breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) by not wearing masks at the Shenseea Alpha album launch. This is indeed a classic case of “one law for the Medes and another for the Persians”.

To be frank, both the JLP and PNP have foundered on the rocks of lack of credibility and have very little moral authority left in their armoury. That is why there is so much crass indiscipline and wanton lawlessness in the nation.

Jamaica is without a doubt going to hell in a handbasket.

When all is said and done, this country is in deep crisis, and it is going to take strong, decisive, credible, and honest leadership to take us out of this morass. We may well ask: Is there any balm in Gilead to heal this sin-sick nation?

Even as we approach our 60th Independence anniversary, the time bomb is ticking and we had better wake up and smell the coffee before it is too late.

Now that the Vale Royal talks have resumed, both the leadership of the JLP and PNP must step up to the plate and face the music. In the words of Michael Jackson: “I'm talking to the man in the mirror, I'm asking him to change his ways...If you want to make this world a better place take a look in the mirror and make the change.”

Jamaica needs a changed leadership or else…tick…tick…

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 45 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gmail.com.