Beware the followers!

“ Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creatures, the heart of a heartless world, just as it is the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people” – Karl Marx, 1844

Last weekend I was visited by two gentlemen – both attorneys. We had all entered university the same year, as did the brilliant attorney retained by our royal excellency Kevin Smith.

I took the opportunity to pick their minds about a matter that was of concern to me about that cult. In my mind it was quite possible that an attorney of this lady's calibre could get the judge to send him home with just a slap on the wrist. I was delighted when they agreed with me. But they did so reluctantly.

My research over the years led me to the position I held.

Charles Manson was a physically unattractive, diminutive, 5-foot 2-inch man. His was the usual fatherless story. But, from an early age, his mother taught him to rob and steal anything that was not firmly nailed down. He was still young when she received a long prison sentence for armed robbery. He then bounced from prisons to children's homes until his real story started, which found him squatting in squalor and ready to start a commune.

The impression this seemingly unimpressive man had on women, in particular, was remarkable. When he felt he had sufficient hold on them, mentally, he sent them to commit murders. Nine, in fact, before they were held. They received life sentences, happily.

In 1978, Jim Jones, a Christian preacher who combined Christian teachings with communism and social justice, established a commune in the jungles of Guyana when concerns about some of his activities started to raise eyebrows in the US. Soon, followers were required to sign over all their belongings and give him power of attorney as a sign of loyalty.

He soon began to sexually molest both men and women. When word of what was happening reached the US, a congressman took a delegation to investigate. After completing their visit to the commune, the delegation made their way to the airstrip to depart. Unfortunately, before they could board the aircraft, a group of Jones' men arrived and murdered the entire party.

In 1984, Asahara Shoko started a yoga and meditation class in an apartment in Tokyo, Japan. He soon announced that he was the incarnation of Shiva and asked to be addressed as both Christ and Lamb of God. He claimed that the US was enslaving the world and predicted that they would start World War III. The group began to manufacture their own LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), a mind-altering drug, and used it in their rituals.

In 1989 they gained the status of an official religion. Members were recruited from elite universities and they became known as the elite religion. In 1992, the leader predicted that the world would end in 1997. In 1993, they started to manufacture the nerve gas sarin. Sarin interferes with the normal signalling between nerve cells, blocking nerve endings from allowing muscles to stop contracting. Death comes when the muscles controlling breathing become ineffective causing asphyxiation – a horrible death. They planned to release the sarin in the subway, near the Parliament, at a time when it would do the greatest harm. The attempt was botched and did not have the planned effect. However, 5,000 people were hospitalised, some were blinded permanently, and about 20 died. One died after 14 years of hospitalisation.

The followers who carried out this scheme were executed.

Shagwan Shree Rajneesh wanted to combine the technology and forward thinking of the West with the spirituality of the East. He promoted the empowerment of women and openness of sexuality. His following grew rapidly. Seen as a threat in India, he set up a commune in Oregon.

When neighbours grew uncomfortable with their activities and spoke to the authorities, Rajneesh decide to deal with them. The immediate area suffered a serious outbreak of salmonella poisoning, which Rajneesh orchestrated. Some 750 people were hospitalised. It is the first known bio-terror attack in the US.

As investigations pointed to the commune, he told authorities that his lieutenant, Ma Anand Sheela, was responsible. She pleaded guilty to murder and other charges. Rajneesh was deported on immigration charges.

Some may not recognise the reason for my relating these cases. But, in all of them, the leader is not the one to carry out the crimes. It is the followers who willingly expose themselves.

In the case of our Kevin Smith, he is alleged to have given the knife to someone else to cut the woman's throat. He is also alleged to have ordered another member to pull out the tubes that caused the man to bleed to death. Others did these things.

Charles Manson went to prison. But that was for a different crime.

The Japanese, Shoka, was executed, but only because a recent recruit implicated him without knowing.

It would seem, therefore, that our concern needs to be directed at the entire membership of these cults as the leaders only conceptualise the crimes, but it is the followers who will be coming for us.

Are any of the random killings and disappearances the work of these cults? Many of these cases have never been solved, for this is how they operate. The people who are harmed are completely innocent. As a result, without an eyewitness, it is impossible to impute motive.

In every case the plan seems to be to seek membership in the ordinary way. Little by little, these sad, hungry souls are encouraged to accept and embrace absurdities. When the time is right, they are ordered to commit atrocities.

This should be of concern to the authorities.

“The Church must be reminded that it is neither the master nor the servant of the State, but rather the conscience of the State” (Martin Luther King, Strength to Love, 1963).

Glenn Tucker is an educator and a sociologist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or glenntucker2011@gmail.com