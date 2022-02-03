Brinksmanship on the Russian border

Tensions remain high amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed over 100,000 soldiers with heavy artillery on its border with Ukraine. The possibility of an invasion cannot be dismissed, given its effortless takeover of Crimea in 2014.

Vladimir Putin has never hidden his disdain for Mikhail Gorbachev allowing the break-up of the Soviet Union, which has severely reduced Russia's global power and influence. Russia is the world's largest country — almost twice the size of the US or China. Restoring that power and influence is his passionate objective.

Russia enjoys the fervent support of some of the former Soviet republics — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Ukraine, however, is of strategic importance to its security. Not only is it the second-largest country after Russia in Europe, but they share over 1,300 miles of land border. It was also the centre of the Soviet Union's research and technological development and the home of its former president, Leonid Brezhnev.

In pursuit of its alliance with the Western countries, Ukraine has sought membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). For Putin, this is a red line. The possibility of NATO military forces being stationed on its border with combat-ready soldiers staring at each other is an anathema.

It is not an unreasonable position, however. The US would never accept the stationing of a hostile military force across from its border with Mexico. The placement of Soviet missiles in Cuba in 1962 was seen as a severe threat to US security and for two months the world teetered on the brink of a nuclear war. Putin views the possibility of Ukraine's membership in NATO in the same prism.

The US and its allies have threatened severe economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine. The US has no appetite for military confrontation, especially after its less-than-spectacular outcomes in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition, military confrontation with Russia would have far-reaching ramifications for the entire world.

Imposing effective economic sanctions, however, is tricky.

Trade between Russia and the West is valued at over US$200 billion. Russia accounts for as much as 40 per cent of natural gas and 30 per cent of crude oil supplies to Europe. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, built at a cost of US$10 billion, has troubled US relations with its European allies. Disruptive economic sanctions against Russia would have serious implications for the global economy. The leverage that the US and its allies have over Russia is, therefore, limited.

Russia will find that invading Ukraine is not the cake walk it had in Crimea. Not only was Crimea militarily defenceless, but the majority of its population are of Russian ancestry and acknowledge that affinity. Many of them greeted the Russian invaders with open arms. Ukraine, on the other hand, has a more formidable military — the third largest in Europe after Russia and France. Its military capability has been beefed up by equipment and technical support from the Western countries and, although no match for Russian invaders, it is capable of sustaining a bloody battle that would result in large-scale casualties.

Gamesmanship is at play. The US and its allies know that their leverage is limited, but they cannot allow Putin's expansionist ambitions to succeed. Annexing Ukraine as Russia did with Crimea would be the largest land grab since World War 2.

Despite his bluster, Putin knows that invading Ukraine is a gamble that could prove costly in terms not only of military casualties and financial resources but also international opprobrium and further isolation. Memories of its invasion of Afghanistan in which 15,000 of its soldiers were killed are still fresh.

The Western allies are not unmindful of the implications for peace and stability in the region of admitting Ukraine to membership of NATO and have been slow to embrace it. Putin's manoeuvring seems designed to force a definitive position — No!

According to British intelligence, Putin's “plan B” is to undermine the Ukraine Government and engineer its replacement with one more disposed toward Russia that would abort Ukraine's efforts to join NATO.

Following the break-up of the Soviet Union, NATO and Russia established a loose framework for dialogue and cooperation aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region with the setting up of the NATO-Russia Council. The functioning of the council has virtually ground to a halt since Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Beneath the looming showdown are conflicting expansionist objectives: Russia's desire to preserve its own security and restore its power and influence within the region and NATO's intention to expand its footprint in and westernise the former Soviet republics.

Russia has laid out its demands. It wants a firm commitment that the Ukraine and Georgia, both of which have applied for NATO membership, will not be allowed to become part of NATO, and demands a withdrawal of NATO forces from Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus states.

The stakes are high and the opening stances are poles apart. Extraordinary diplomacy will be required to narrow those differences and shine light on a lasting solution. This issue is going to dominate international relations for a good while and the tensions on the Ukraine border will continue.

Bruce Golding served as Jamaica's eighth prime minister from September 11, 2007 to October 23, 2011.