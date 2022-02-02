Back in the 1980s, when the contest between capitalism and socialism was raging, Trinidadian calypso singer Francisco Slinger, better known as the Mighty Sparrow, penned, and put to song, these memorable lyrics deriding a system that had proven to be effective in creating wealth for a few but ineffective in addressing the plight of the masses at the base of the social and economic pyramid: “You got to be a billionaire or some kind of petit bourgeoisie to live in this country. You got to be involved skulduggery, making your money illicitly to live in this country. To provide for your family on your present salary is an impossibility in this country. So many bills to pay, there is no conceivable way to save for a rainy day in this country. Big business making everybody feel for the Government give them a licence to steal. It is sad, things getting bad. Oh Lord, capitalism gone mad.” Forty years later the tune and words may have changed, but the refrain remains the same.

In his best-selling book Capitalism at the Crossroads, author Stuart Hart describes the downside of capitalism, an economic system and philosophy, which, although successful in creating wealth, has widened the gap between rich and poor, and created other problems, such as environmental degradation, which makes solving the problem of poverty even harder.

The debate about which is better for human development — capitalism or socialism — was settled with the break-up of the Soviet Union and end of the cold war. Today, the two bastions of communism, China and Russia, rank number two and number six, respectively, on the list of countries with the most billionaires.

Capitalism is the runaway winner in its capacity to produce wealth. But dogged by the twin demons of inequity and lack of inclusiveness, it continues to be selective in who enjoys the fruits of economic and financial expansion.

Two recent developments brought me back to this topic and caused me to recall the painful 1970s when Jamaica's and Socialist International's favourite — visionary and well-intentioned politician Michael Manley, who got drunk on egalitarianism and drove the bus, Jamaica, over the economic cliff from which we are yet to recover — and I would argue.

The first is the decision by some commercial banks to increase user fees on a range of services affecting a wide cross section of customers, including those least able to pay.

The second is related. Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI) published another in a very useful series of studies on obstacles to financial inclusion, which resulted in this attention-grabbing headline in one of our local newspapers: 'CaPRI finds large banks uninterested in vulnerable clients'.

To the extent that one can measure public sentiments outside of doing a poll, the public has been incensed by the decision to raise fees on what many consider to be an essential service trading in their own money, and to do so during a health pandemic. Sensing the public disquiet, the response by the Government has been predictable.

Speaking at the Jamaica Stock Exchange's 17th annual investment conference, Prime Minister Andrew Holness did not mince words in showing his disgust with the move by the banks, which he said could make the playing field less level. Speaking a day later at the same event, Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke, who cannot be mistaken for an anti-business crusader, accused the banks of being tone-deaf and acting against their own self-interest.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, speaking at an installation ceremony for justices of the peace, went even further, charging that the banks are giving free enterprise a bad name and issuing a veiled threat of possible regulatory legislation to rein them in if it became apparent that a cartel to fix prices was at work.

When will we learn? Whether addressing rising bank fees or the price of chicken meat, when push comes to shove, Jamaican governments make political decisions not economic ones.

This reality should be enough to warn the banks and those who head them that they are treading treacherous waters. They may be taking a calculated risk, thinking that with a reputed 52 per cent of the populace being unbanked and 34 per cent having no bank account, the controversy will not gain support among the grass roots and so will not be long-lived or hurt their bottom line.

There is not a Michael “Joshua” Manley crying “rapacious capitalists” and inviting them to take any of “seven flights a day” to Miami while whipping up fervour at the base. Still, it is not worth risking the negative effects of what could very well turn out to be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel's back.

The people's representatives in Gordon House, on both sides of the political divide, be also warned. The political fodder created by the controversy may appear to be too tempting an opportunity to waste, but not everything that looks appetising is good to swallow.

Public grandstanding, especially by politicians who have no policy track record that endears them to the poor, in whose interest they purport to act, can sound shrill at best and self-serving at worst. The resulting fallout in confidence within all quarters can be bad for governance.

The current imbroglio surrounding high service fees is not peculiar to banks; it is in fact symptomatic of a deeper systemic problem that excludes most Jamaicans from the mainstream of the economy.

Damien King's reported call for “open banking” is only a start. How about an “open economy” that, for the first time, produces sustained growth with equity.

Tinkering around the edges will not get us there.

A whole-sector approach is needed to correct a problem that is in an advanced stage of rigor mortis. The reform agenda for the so-called social enterprise sector being developed out of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce is the big idea capable of bringing about the desired change. The newly appointed minister, Senator Aubyn Hill, has the tenacity and business acumen to grab this by the scruff of the neck and take it past the legislative and other hurdles in time for Jamaica's 60th Independence anniversary.

Do what's right for Jamaica and not what's politically or commercially expedient. Let good sense prevail.