Carving your unique pathway

It was the great visionary Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr who said: “If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl. But, whatever you do, you have to keep moving.” King was a leader who, in the midst of oppression, was able to transform the world around him. With each day, with each moment, comes the opportunity for us to soar higher than before, to uplift ourselves, and to uplift those around us.

The successful leader rises each morning purposing in their hearts to be the change they want to see, to impact those with and for whom they work. This is what drives one to be the transformational leader organisations need. And, you may ask: “How can we continue moving when we do not see a plan or a way forward?” The answer is simple: make a way, instead of expecting it.

In the business and organisational world, there will be no predestined paths laid before us, no manual on what works in every single institution, at every different level. There will, however, be opportunities as well as obstacles, and as a leader, one must carve their own unique pathway, build bridges, and help others to create the environment of transformation that they desire. A leader must also be able to defy all odds and take on the challenge of transforming situations and, by extension, organisations with which they work. It is only when these barriers have been broken down and failures have been overcome that one will truly be able to lead others to do the same. It is the defiance of these odds that will instill a spirit of perseverance and build character and tenacity, invoking the passion and pride of leading. This is what will influence a culture of growth, adaptation, and positive change within the workplace. This is something that is deeply ingrained in each individual, and there comes a point when it becomes necessary to awaken this spirit of leadership, identify and understand the issues that need to be addressed, and begin to train the mind for the task ahead. Start this process of change by being the change. It should be your desire to continuously make a lasting impact on families, organisations, and communities, helping them to achieve their goals.

Our world, as we know it, is innovative. But, as economics would explain, there is destruction whenever there is creation; one might call it “creative destruction” and sometimes “destructive creations”. What MLK is telling us is that hope makes us fly, even if we think our wings are broken, and fear cripples us even when we have the potential to run. To be a transformational leader, one doesn't have to be fearless, for I am yet to meet that human being who doesn't fear the unknown. However, one must have faith, faith that can move mountains. As the singer/songwriter Greg Long once said: “Only faith can light a candle in the dark.” We all have the ability to illuminate the world, to transform and to lead.

Yes, our world has become loud, desensitised and very materialistic. We have witnessed ambiguity and greed in ways that seemed unimaginable. Our organisations have, in some cases, been overrun by people's selfish ambitions. And, while modern technology has improved our workspaces, it has also robbed us of our creativity and independence. The ability to strive and to inspire others, in even the most daunting situations, will prove to be invaluable to a leader and to those he hopes to serve.

I believe transformational leadership creates more than direction, it inspires others to believe that the direction is innate; it is neither giving away a fish nor is it teaching one how to fish. Rather, it is a God-given gift that allows a leader to transcend realities and create a common ground through which inspiration, faith, people, and systems grow and glow. It will create for the individual pure human connection and will open a spiritual realm that heals, nurtures, and provides a solid ground that will allow them to bring love, joy, and success. This leadership is underpinned by human relations, integrity, and unparalleled transformational processes, coupled with using the talents and resources already residing in the space. Transformation occurs when we advance personally and professionally, changing families, organisations, communities, and nations.

Dr Jacqueline Coke Lloyd is the managing director of Make Your Mark Consultants. She is a transformational, human relations and personal development leader, national productivity ambassador, and founder of Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA). Send comments the Jamaica Observer or jackiecokelloyd@gmail.com.