China's economic-geo-political dilemma

China has found itself precariously perched in this new global spectacle previously called the cold war, but now being touted as World War III.

The affairs being played out in Ukraine have had the eagle and the bear at nuclear weapons drawn, and China is forced to take sides between a communist ally and its ideological arch-enemies, America and its Western allies.

Is this the Armageddon that was spoken about by our elders?

How does China navigate the perilous waters of friction between its partners in world hegemony? Many believe that China is now so assertive that it can play the tune and the rest of the world will have to keep dancing. But, on the other hand, others believe that, if China cannot walk between the raindrops, there can be disastrous economic consequences.

Of course, we all know that war brings together the strangest bedfellows.

China has to decide between its economic prosperity and way of life or face possible trade reversals with America and its Western allies. Also, don't believe that the allies are unwilling to cut off their noses to spite their faces. The very act of suspending oil supplies from Russia is a glaring example of the price the Western world is willing to pay.

The question then extends to how the behaviour of the Chinese in this Euro-Russian conflict will affect Jamaica.

We think that we are so far removed from this conflict. But are we? Remember the issues that surfaced with Jamaican students in Ukraine? Jamaica, land we love, the largest English-speaking country in the Caribbean, is very much in this global pepperpot.

The cold war has been simmering on the fire for three plus decades. It is now getting hot.

EARLY SINO-RUSSIAN CONFLICT

China is now a capitalist-communist country, while Russia is a communist State. They are united in their communist ideology, but unlike Russia, China has become the economic power broker of the lesser developed countries through its Silk Road initiative. In addition, it is a significant global manufacturing trading entity with its tentacles spread globally. So China has become immersed in the capitalist world and should be mindful of its behaviour.

Also, one should not depend upon China's undying loyalty and friendship with its Russian brothers.

In earlier days these two countries had been at each other's throats for various reasons. Much older Chinese have not forgotten the intransigences of the Russians against their beloved country.

One must also consider the bitter wars between the Chinese and the Russians concerning Russia's encroachment on Chinese territories in the 17th century. These wars ended with China signing what they called “unequal” treaties with the Russians and losing vast stretches of Chinese territory in the Amur Basin. The Russian military campaign was vicious, and the Chinese were horribly subdued.

In recent decades, China has angered its Soviet partner with its invasion of Vietnam and later siding with the mujahedeen in the Afghanistan conflict. Still, Sino-Soviet relations have improved recently with a new 3,000km/US$50-billion pipeline project, and there are plans for joint military exercises in the near term.

However, many Chinese still maintain a distrust of Moscow.

SINO-EURO RELATIONS

What about China's relationship with Europe? Interaction between Europe and China can be traced to the early Silk Road established to connect Asia with the Roman Empire. This later intensified during the Euro-Mongol period when the Mongols ruled large swaths of the European continent. At the time many Europeans lived in China and trade and religious ideology between the two continents flourished only to be disrupted by the Ming Dynasty in the 14th century. Trade between the continents resumed in the 16th century via the Portuguese and other European countries like Great Britain.

China established bilateral relations with the European Union (EU) in the mid-1970s, which has steadily grown over the period.

Today, China has become the EU's major trading partner and vice versa. The US has been relegated to second place. Recently, Sino-Euro relations have cooled with the emergence of ti-for-tat low-scale sanctions and embargos. Countless issues have arisen concerning trade, Chinese anti-dumping policies, espionage, human rights, Hong Kong, Taiwan, etc.

Nonetheless, at this juncture, the economies of China and Europe are so dependent on each other that their leaders have had to be politically cautious. Any disruptions in the current trade agreements can have disastrous consequences for all. Within the context of this war in Ukraine, decisions made by both parties will play a critical role in the continuity of positive intercontinental relations.

SINO-AMERICAN RELATIONS

And what about Sino-American relations?

Chinese relations with America soured in the years after the Chinese Revolution and the ushering of a communist regime in 1949. Diplomatic ties were severed, and both countries, which previously fought together in the war against Japan, openly sparred in the Vietnam and Korean War. For many years China was considered a pariah, underdeveloped country, and its trade with the US was a mere US$5 million in 1972.

Sino-American links have dramatically increased since the re-establishing of full relations in the 1970s. Close economic ties between the US and China were ramped up in the early 1980s and both economies became intertwined in trade and manufacturing.

However, as China's economic and industrial power increased, it had the desire to establish an indelible footprint in its region. This has led to ongoing jostling between China and the US for hegemony in the Asia-Pacific theatre. Both countries are currently at loggerheads regarding China's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

China has been a busybody and has territorial disputes with India, Tibet, Mongolia, Nepal, Bhutan, Laos, Brunei, Singapore, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

The US has supported these Southeast Asian countries' claims and considers the area an international space with independent countries, a posture which has angered China.

A few years ago, the US initiated a trade war with China, and the relationship has become fractious. The US has raised issues about China's actions against Hong Kong and Taiwan, human rights, the South China Sea military build-up, Chinese cyber warfare, and genocide against the Uyghurs.

However, while the US has the largest economy, China is near second and is America's second-largest foreign creditor. Therefore, it would seem China has an economic advantage over the US.

FULL CIRCLE

We have now come full circle to the current war being waged in Ukraine by one of China's close ideological partners, Russia.

It is evident that China has eggs in all baskets and will inevitably be hurt by the war in the short run.

Initially, the US believed China would be more sympathetic to the West for common-sense economic reasons. After all, trade with the West was the focal point of its financial success and development.

China started out on the right foot with its unusual abstention in a United Nations vote to decry the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, information has since surfaced that China was well aware of the impending attack and had shared classified Western intelligence with Russia. Also, it is rumoured that Russia has sought military equipment from China.

A recent telephone meeting between the presidents of China and America seems to have come to naught. If anything, it has highlighted the growing tensions.

The US has basically demanded that China should not support Russia in its Ukraine war or face severe consequences if it does.

The Chinese have been dismissive of the US's warnings and exhibit an attitude of neutrality.

China, however, is also being pressured to play the role of peacemaker by being asked to help Russian President Vladimir Putin down from the limb he has climbed out on.

China is in a precarious position. It has not openly criticised Moscow, but knows that what is happening is not good for business as the Mafia would say. However, to its credit, China has advocated a solution based on dialogue and restraint.

Experts expect Sino-American relations to further deteriorate with a resultant economic fallout that will stagger global markets. China is just as vulnerable to an economic war as is America and its Western allies.

Beijing will be pressured to eventually choose sides and may not want to give it all up to defend Putin's illogical war. China has billions of dollars invested in Ukraine and is that country's major trading partner.

China's trade with Russia is approximately US$150 billion. On the other hand, its trade with the West approaches a mind-boggling US$1.2 trillion. Do the maths.

China has definitely reached a crossroads in its relations with the West, and stands to lose everything.

SINO-RUSSIAN-UKRAINE RELATIONS

More than anything else, we need to know how Jamaica will be affected by the Chinese approach to the conflict in Ukraine. What if China decides to put its full support behind its Russian ally? How will the West react to such a Chinese decision, and what effect will it have on Jamaica?

As prices burst through the stratosphere, we can imagine that Chinese projects will be affected. Of course, these cost overruns will have to be taken up by the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) or its agencies.

As the projects flounder, China's treasured labour-export strategy will be affected.

China is a quasi-owner of most of the highway structures being built. As the Jamaican economy recedes in the face of this pending global meltdown, so will the GOJ's ability to service loans from China. Can China take ownership of these structures if the GOJ defaults? If Jamaican access to goods from China becomes limited through trade sanctions, how will it affect local Chinese wholesalers?

Someone emotionally suggested that if China openly supports the actions of Russia, Jamaicans should boycott the businesses of Chinese who are sympathetic to Beijing.

However, the absolute pressure on the GOJ can come from the US Government itself. As a satellite of America, Jamaica is susceptible to political pressure from the US in its relations with China.

This is not far-fetched as hints of US disapproval have been aired in recent times. Also, the US and the West basically control the major developmental financial institutions, like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), and World Bank. So can Jamaica be economically, politically, and financially pressured to back off from its current China policy?

There are interesting times ahead.

