Christmas: A time to celebrate, connect, consume, and contemplate

Hooray! Or, perhaps I should say, ho ho ho!

It is that time of year again. It is said to be “the most wonderful time of the year”. It is a period that many people anticipate — both students and workers alike. Exams are done, books are closed, and hybrid learning is paused until January 'mawnin'. The working class finally has some time off to breathe, even though this is not the case for everyone. Some of us are really surprised that we have survived to this point, especially navigating yet another year of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has drastically disrupted our lives and livelihoods.

How did we make it? It is for this reason we must take some time to reflect and be grateful.

CELEBRATE

Traditionally, the Christmas season is used by many people to celebrate the birth of Jesus, according to practices within the Christian religion. Still, we are mindful that there are certain denominations, such of the Jehovah Witnesses and most Sabbatarians, which do not embrace this practice. Nonetheless, the majority of Christian churches across the world will be reflecting on the many blessings brought to us through the mysterious birth of Jesus by the Virgin Mary. Some will congregate in a hybrid manner, while others will enjoy the popular Christmas carols and the films shown on television.

Outside of that though, there are several other meaningful accomplishments to celebrate as we mark the final days of 2021. The refrain of the well-known hymn Count Your Blessings invites us to: “Count your blessings, name them one by one, count your blessings, see what God has done, count your blessings, name them one by one, count your many blessings, see what God has done.”

Last Sabbath, I tuned in via Facebook live to the divine worship service of my headquarter church — Berea Seventh-day Christian Church — and their theme for the day was 'It is your season to be thankful'. Minister Janet Bramwell, while giving the charge, admonished the brethren to take the upcoming week just to give God thanks for all He has done. She went as far as to tell the brethren not to ask God for anything this week. Even if she were being hyperbolic, the message was well understood.

We must pause to celebrate life. Several people contracted COVID-19 and thought that they were going to meet their fate, but they are still with us today — many have fully recovered. Other people were involved in motor vehicle crashes or had serious surgeries done, and today they have a testimony. In the same breath, we empathise and sympathise with those families that have lost their loved ones.

We also celebrate the achievements of our students. They had to navigate virtual learning another year, sometimes with poor connectivity issues and power outages, but several of them still weathered those storms — whether at the primary, secondary, or tertiary levels. It was particular pleasing to listen to and read of the many success stories of how our young people exercised resilience to achieve success. Congratulations!

Additionally, we will celebrate the other personal victories, whether great or small. These cover land, house, and vehicle ownership; registration of a new business; profits earned during this challenging period; opening an investment portfolio; finally publishing a book; starting a family; and securing an employment opportunity, etc.

Nonetheless, we are cognisant of those who have lost their source of income and are having a difficult time fending for themselves and their families. Let us remember to ROCK — reach others through compassion and kindness.

CONNECT AND CONSUME

COVID-19 protocols, such as curfews and physical distancing, have really caused some of us to lose the human touch. Let us take the time to visit some relatives and friends. It may require some sacrifice, but it will surely be worth it. It is also a time to catch up with others via the Internet or technology in general. Give them a call, send them a message, or leave them an e-mail. It is also an opportune time to mend relationships.

Many people are suffering deeply, and being isolated has only worsened their dilemma. Depression wears many faces, and is even demonstrated through the brightest of smiles. Reach out to someone and reassure him or her that there is hope.

Do not hesitate to cook up a storm.

Live and be happy.

Some of us wish we had made better use of our pre-COVID-19 years, but here is another opportunity to eat and be merry. And, if your pocket can afford it, take a friend or your spouse out on a date.

Be mindful though of your electrical and water consumption. Santa Claus came early with the December pay, but remember that January is two months combined. And, as we would say in local parlance, “Mi naa ask Christ” if the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) and the National Water Commission (NWC) are going to send utility bills with figures that can only be a reflection of our usage and that of the entire neighbourhood.

CONTEMPLATE

The merriment must be balanced with some serious contemplation. What plans are we putting in place for next year?

COVID-19 has brought so much uncertainty and has hampered many of our goals — similar to how Neko has mashed up Amari's life.

In the past, social media would be flooded with new year resolutions, but people are playing it low-key now. Notwithstanding, it is important to establish realistic goals and work towards achieving them. December 2022 should not greet us in the same state we are now if the good Lord preserves our lives.

On a national level, 2022 will mark an important milestone in Jamaica's history as the country will celebrate its 60th year of Independence. Or, is that empty symbolism?

When we assess the state of the country, there is much to be desired for a so-called independent country. Basic civility is lacking among us. This past quarter has been quite bloody in our nation. So many children have died by the gun. It is going to be a “shelly” Christmas for many.

Yet, there are some in the Upper House who would have us believe that their walking out of the chamber does not affect the business of the country. The behaviour displayed by our leaders from the two major political parties is very childish and distasteful.

May we contemplate on our individual and collective roles in restoring civility and the sanctity of life, catering to the upliftment of our people and the stabilising of our economy? Is Vision 2030 — making Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business — still a goal after which we aspire?

To my Francophiles, je vous souhaite de très belles fêtes! To my Hispanophiles, les deseo felices fiestas! To everyone else, happy holidays to you all!

Oneil Madden is a PhD candidate in didactics and linguistics at the Université Clermont Auvergne, France, and president of the Association of Jamaican Nationals in France (JAMINFRANCE). Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or oneil.madden@uca.fr.