Committed, strengthened to protecting domestic violence victims

JAMAICA is a country renowned for its ambitious and strong women who provide significant leadership within the country. They are able to simultaneously manage the responsibilities of work, home, children, and the needs of intimate partners. This fierce independence runs in stark contrast to the persistent abusive situations that some of our women find themselves in, which only come to light when they rise to unbearable levels, but often recedes between events.

It appears that the perpetrators, mostly men, feel that they have a right to impose themselves on their victims. They must be disavowed of this notion.

There are far too many instances of physical violence, emotional abuse and, in extreme circumstances, murder. The underlying issues in a number of cases are jealousy and the concept of ownership of a person in a relationship, particularly where one of the parties believes he/she has significantly invested in the other. On a deeper psychological level, the matter of generational violence and the cycle of abuse arises.

While the victims and perpetrators of intentional homicide in Jamaica are overwhelmingly male (a consistent ratio of nine men to every woman murdered), the majority of domestic/intimate partner violence is perpetrated against women. The abusive situations that exist are not confined to a particular socio-economic group or background, neither to particular geographic areas; they arise in the least-expected places, involving even individuals who are highly respected within the community.

This is an area that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) recognises is under-reported, as feelings of shame prevent people from seeking help and, sadly, at times the victims are made to believe that they are at fault and thus deserving of abuse.

It is also recognised that if the JCF does not respond to complaints with the required professionalism, respect, empathy, and urgency, then the situation is likely to continue or escalate. It is this context that has caused us to review our domestic violence intervention (DVI) policy and protocols and fast-track reforms where necessary.

Additionally, we recognised that during the period of the novel coronavirus pandemic people in abusive situations may be in even greater need than before. The stress of the economic downturn has affected many negatively and the restrictions on movement have forced people into close quarters for protracted periods. Consequently, in addition to the mandatory domestic violence module in place for all police recruits in basic training at the National Police College, over 300 supervisors and managers have had DVI training since 2020, with 168 in the last three months as they go through their development courses.

We have established a national coordination unit within the Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB) that will capture data, ensure standardisation, and interface with external partners. We have strengthened the existing processes and procedures in the JCF guidelines for dealing with domestic violence and have instituted compulsory reporting and accountability measures. Each station commander is required to pay particular attention to domestic violence cases within their policing area and report daily to the DVI liaison officer within the division so that these reports can be appropriately monitored.

Six new DVI centres will be opened this year in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme. They are hosted and managed by the JCF at select police stations where counselling for individuals in domestic conflict is scheduled with professional volunteers. The four existing centres are at Constant Spring, Matilda's Corner, Morant Bay, and Yallahs police stations.

While increasing access to DVI centres and facilitators is important, it is critical for every police station to be a safe and welcoming space. We have a duty of care to provide protection to those seeking our help. We must respond to all reports of domestic violence, must never attempt to dissuade anyone who wishes to make a report, and must remain neutral and refrain from making any judgemental utterances.

I find it unacceptable that any member of the public in need of assistance is discouraged by an uncaring attitude or poor service. I have dealt decisively with such matters brought to my attention and have directed that, where standards are deviated from, the necessary disciplinary actions must swiftly follow. To this end, any person who feels that they are not being attended to satisfactorily can report this to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) — our internal investigations branch — by calling 876-838-3084 or e-mailing iprob@jcf.gov.jm.

It is also important to note that in cases of physical domestic abuse the victims are required to participate in the investigative and court process in order for the matter to be resolved. If at any stage of the proceedings the complainant (victim) decides not to pursue the matter, then the judicial process will not be able to proceed. This is why friends, relatives, and social services are critical to supporting victims of domestic violence to get past stigma, embarrassment, and economic risk as they pursue judicial recourse.

Our commitment to protecting Jamaicans from all forms of domestic violence remains strong. We will not resile from our sworn duty to protect the lives and livelihoods of our nation's most vulnerable. While there is always more to do, we are improving our capacity to serve the country as we continue to strengthen partnerships with our key stakeholders.

Major General Antony Anderson is commissioner of police.