Corruption at the FLA a threat to national security

When I was actively engaged in ministry in the late 1980s, I was approached by an individual to give him a recommendation to get a firearm. I did some investigation about him and concluded that I could not recommend him. I did not think that he was the kind of person who should be holding a gun — legally or illegally. I am not sure if he eventually got a licence, but I would not be surprised if he did, given the “cesspool of corruption” that the Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) has purportedly become.

From the public revelations that have come from the CEO of the Firearms Licensing Authority Shane Dalling, it is quite clear that all is not well at the authority. The place, it seems, is overrun with corruption.

As could be expected, the People's National Party (PNP) did not miss the opportunity to berate the management of the authority, going as far as calling for the sacking of the CEO. This call came from the party's spokesman for national security Peter Bunting. Bunting would have us believe that the corruption that he is speaking about is something which developed six years ago under the leadership of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). In other words, Bunting wants us to think that the problems started when the JLP assumed power and that the blame for the present discontent must be laid squarely at its feet.

It is this kind of disingenuity that makes it hard for the people to take the PNP seriously or for that party to gain political traction in the society.

Bunting and his party leadership know very well that the authority has been beset with corruption ever since its inception. In its almost 19 years of uninterrupted power, the PNP had administration over the authority. We might not have had the clarity of the problems as we now do, but would Bunting, with a straight face, tell us that corruption was not a problem in those days?

Does he want us to really believe that when the PNP held office officials were not bribed to give licences and licences were not given to individuals with chequered reputations? Would he deny that the loose and corrupt dispensing of licences to people who should not have been given them has been an integral part of the violence by the gun which now has the society cringing in fear?

Any disavowal of PNP culpability in matters like this is actually an insult to our intelligence.

Bunting's politicising of the problem instead of admitting that there is a problem and offering solutions is a disservice to the people.

Dalling's revelation of the corruption at the authority is the first comprehensive and full-throated revelation of problems at the FLA that I have heard. If one can set aside any personal animus between himself and Dennis Meadows, a former FLA executive at the authority — of which I believe too much is being made by the media — he must be commended for his bravery in telling the nation what is happening.

Bunting and the PNP, along with the JLP and all well-thinking Jamaicans, should be appalled by what he has revealed.

Knowing what Jamaica is like, in terms of the personal danger one can face with such revelations, a man would not put his life on the line for a lie. We have no reason to believe that what he is saying is not the truth, the full truth, and nothing but the truth. He is calling out to all Jamaicans to recognise that the national security of the country is under threat and that he and perhaps a few faithful workers at the authority cannot hold back the tide of violent criminality, largely by the gun, that is threatening to engulf us.

Dalling's actions are appealing to us to look beyond the mere political rhetoric in which the PNP seems only too ready to traffic and see the urgent danger posed by the corruption at the country's only licensing authority.

This churlish partisanship must end. It insults our intelligence as it invites us to buy into a narrative that fits a particular political agenda which must be eschewed as it brings no lasting benefit to the people of Jamaica.

This is a time when we must all take a stand against the rampant corruption that has wrapped its tentacles around the neck of not only the FLA but too many of our institutions in this country.

It is one thing to berate the bearer of bad news, but it is quite another to ignore the news to our certain peril.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-esteem Guide to a Better Life. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.