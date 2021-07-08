It was the best of times, it was the worst of times

It was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness

It was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity

It was the season of light, it was the season of darkness

It was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair!

— Charles Dickens

Those thoughts of the famous Victorian novelist seem to sum up the situation in which the world finds itself today — the uncertainty of a pandemic aggravated by the adversity of self-indulgence — causing us to consider the crossroads of COVID-19, belly fat, and sugar.

A big belly is due to excess fat, either under the skin (subcutaneous fat) or around the internal organs (visceral fat). Visceral fat is the more dangerous and is caused by poor diet, such as sugary foods and drinks; fatty foods, such as pastry and baked goods; too much alcohol; lack of exercise; stress; poor sleep; smoking, and genetics.

The visceral belly fat is associated with chronic inflammation and can increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, asthma, cancer of the breast and colon, and dementia. Most importantly, this visceral belly fat is associated with inflammation. Table sugar (sucrose) and fruit sugar (fructose) contributes to chronic inflammation, leading to obesity, heart disease, bowel disease, dementia, depression, and sudden death.

COVID-19, that now besieges the world, is characterised by inflammation resulting in fever, cough, shortness of breath, pain, and tiredness, with little or no relief. This triad of COVID-19, belly fat, and high sugar intake is indeed the triple jeopardy for sickness and death and, as such, we should take every precaution to avoid being caught in its grasp.

REDUCING BELLY FAT

Renowned Trinidadian calypsonian The Mighty Sparrow, referring jokingly to his belly fat, has maintained that it's a 'shed' for his work tools…actually those tools would work much better if the shed is removed. In order to create a healthy immune system that is able to adequately withstand the onslaught of COVID-19 we need to get rid of belly fat and incorporate healthy habits in our daily lives, such as improving our diets by eating less sugary and fatty foods, more lean meats, fruits, vegetables, unsalted whole grains, and ground provisions; reducing portion size and avoiding late night snacks; reducing alcohol intake; exercising frequently, at least 150 minutes per week; getting more sunlight; relieving stress using, for example, meditation and yoga; developing a good sleeping habit, which is vital for shedding weight; and giving up smoking.

MEASURING BMI

The well-known body mass index (BMI) is a measurement of weight for height. It does not consider waist or hip measurements or fat distribution. Well-toned muscular athletes will have high BMIs although they are not fat. The BMI is calculated by dividing the weight in kilogrammes by the square of the height in metres. It is indicative of good health when the index is between 19 and 25. Over 25 is considered overweight and over 30, obese.

A better indicator of belly fat is waist-to-hip (WHR) ratio, wherein the size of the waist at the level of the belly button divided by the size of the hip at its widest part should be less than one for men and less than 0.8 for women.

Waist measurement alone is useful, in that men should have a waistline less than 40 inches and women less than 35 inches. Values above these are predictors of ill health.

There is also the waist-to-height ratio, wherein the size of the waist divided by the height of the individual should be less than 0.5 to be a predictor of good health for both men and women. Indeed, a study of over 300,000 people from different ethnic groups demonstrated that the waist-to-height ratio was a better tool than BMI in predicting heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

BATTLING COVID-19

The severity of the novel coronavirus outbreak can be lessened by proper nutrition and hydration. People who eat a well-balanced diet tend to be healthier with stronger immune systems. So eat a variety of fresh and unprocessed foods every day to get the necessary vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, protein, and antioxidants. Drink plenty water to stay hydrated.

The best containment measure for the virus is to avoid getting infected by adhering to the well-established protocols of reducing contact with other people, wearing masks, and sanitising often. The latest protection, which is the surest bet to reduce the intensity of the infection, is to get fully vaccinated. The vaccination induces the body to develop a memory of the virus, so if it comes in contact with it or any of its variants the body is equipped to put up a good fight and so lessen any ill effects from the infection.

As the world experiences the outbreak which is new in its expression, we are learning about its after-effects. One of which is that the virus can access all the body parts and organs and create long-standing adverse effects. Indeed, there may be persistent inflammation and this can be measured by testing for particles such as C-reactive protein (CRP). This, coupled with inflammation from obesity and excessive sugary intake, is a cautionary tale against weight gain as dire consequences will result, with protracted suffering, blood vessel problems, muscle and joint aches, oedematous swellings, etc.

The information is also being deduced that chronic diseases such as diabetes types 1 and 2 may follow in the wake of the viral attack, leaving individuals prone to heart disease, stroke, and sudden death.

At the time of writing, the world has recorded 178 million cases of COVID-19; 500 million people suffering from obesity; and 175 million metric tons of sugar are being consumed worldwide in 2021/22…and rising.

So it seems that all roads from COVID-19, obesity, and sugar intake are widening and leading to chronic inflammation, sickness, loss of productivity, and shortened lifespan.

Our winter of despair.

Dr Andrew Wheatley is a Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Central and a biochemical researcher

Professor Errol Morrison, OJ, MD, PhD is a consultant physician and biomedical researcher