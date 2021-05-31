COVID… and the band plays on

Although the folks who arrived here for the Mocha Fest series of events may well have been vaccinated, they posed a threat to the unvaccinated staff members who served them and the Negril community in general. Even vaccinated individuals can carry the virus. Government and tourism officials have apologised, but really an event of that size should not have slipped through the cracks.

The outrage of the many Jamaicans in the entertainment and hospitality industry at the sight of videos on social media is absolutely justified. Throughout the island, small community dances bring earnings for DJs, cooks, vendors, and many others. The larger stage shows support scores of performers, event planners, rental companies, and technical personnel. For over a year their earnings have practically disappeared.

What a challenging situation for our Government. While the brickbats are raining on them for the Negril situation, let us acknowledge that their awareness campaign started months before many other countries, that our health workers have been stressed out as they try to deal with so many patients in critical condition, and that there have been reductions recently in the number of deaths and our positivity rate.

There is promise of a sizeable number of vaccines from the US and other sources. If citizens and hospitality workers in resort areas and members of the entertainment industry were vaccinated we would be happy to have such events as Mocha Fest, and to see the revival of the community dances and a later start to nightly curfew. Let us hope we can ease this distressing pressure soon.

To vax or not to vax

Jamaicans are being swayed by the ignorance being forwarded on WhatsApp and even by some unenlightened pastors. Doctors have been spending a good amount of their time trying to convince their long-time patients that the COVID-19 vaccine is important to protect health. Director of Family Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Dr Melody Ennis has appealed to those who are due their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to ensure that they keep the date. We need to count our blessings; there are Haitians anxious to receive the vaccine and here we are being urged to take what is available.

Another challenge is that elderly folks in rural areas who qualify for the vaccine are having mobility and transportation issues. Senior's organisation Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) has been appealing to Members of Parliament to assist such individuals as they do on election day.

“Look at it this way,” advised CCRP board director and family physician Dr Owen James, “if you offer me a birthday cake but tell me that it is at Blue Mountain peak, I would be unlikely to get it and benefit from it unless I got some help to access it! And so it is with the vaccine; it may be at particular location, but without help I still can't get this desired and essential medication.”

Dr James continued: “I urge Jamaica's seniors to get vaccinated. COVID is particularly dangerous for vulnerable persons; for example, those with chronic medical conditions. Do not delay, get vaccinated, rather than get COVID! The life you save will be your own, and that of others.”

UN appeals for 'Streets for Life'

A webinar in recognition of the UN Global Road Safety Week earlier this month with the theme 'Streets for Life' explored the complex issues surrounding road safety in developing countries such as Jamaica. The discussion, moderated by National Road Safety Council (NRSC)

Vice-Chairman Dr Lucien Jones, in partnership with the JN Foundation, focused on the 'Love 30' campaign to establish 30km/h speed limits in built-up areas.

The message from Prime Minister Andrew Holness, chair of the NRSC, was “Slow down and live!” He confirmed that the Jamaican Government “is giving serious consideration to the recommendation from the World Health Organization (WHO) for policymakers worldwide to adopt the safe systems approach to reducing road traffic injuries and deaths.”

While endorsing the safe speeds component that offers protection for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users, he referred to the “unacceptably high” numbers of deaths and injuries on Jamaican roads. The NRSC's work in training motorcyclists and the long-awaited Road Traffic Act should have beneficial impacts. Prime Minister Holness also launched an appeal for increased grant funding for developing countries, where 80 to 90 per cent of road fatalities occur.

Road safety and child health advocate Zoleka Mandela, whom Dr Jones described as a “tireless campaigner”, made a passionate plea for Streets for Life – streets for people to walk, play and live. She stressed the need for urgent action as road traffic is the number one cause of death for 5- to 19-year-olds globally.

“We need to flatten this curve,” stressed director of the Mona Geoinformatics Institute (GIS) at The University of the West Indies Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr, revealing that Jamaica is “heading in the wrong direction” in terms of road crash deaths — currently one death every 18 hours. He emphasised that targeted intervention is required, as improvements “will not happen organically”. The Mona GIS website includes a free database with detailed information on fatal road crashes at http://traffic-crashmap.monagis.com/.

Dr Etienne Krug, director of the WHO's Department for Management of Noncommunicable Diseases, Disability, Violence and Injury Prevention, noted that the 'vaccine' for safer streets is “political will”. Indeed, it is! And so, we look forward to the implementation of Jamaica's new Road Traffic Act later this year.

Recycling and caring heroes

It was a pleasure to introduce Scheed Cole, founder of 360 Recycle, to Prime Minister Andrew Holness last week. On behalf of the Digicel Foundation, Miguel “Steppa” Williams and I presented Cole's 'Grow Pots' to the prime minister, who congratulated the creative manufacturer on the durability and finish of his work. Scheed explained that, at his Rousseau Road location, he and fellow artisans reuse packaging foam, paper and PET plastic bottles to create garden accessories and sculptures. His striking renditions of our national heroes can be seen at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay.

We were grateful that Holness, who had been pressed for time, took so much interest in the work of 360 Recycle, reading through his booklets and assuring him of his personal support.

Last Wednesday, I took part also in the opening of a well-equipped multi-purpose centre sponsored by the Digicel Foundation at the Jerusalem Children's Home on Windsor Avenue in Spanish Town. This is one of several homes in Jamaica operated by Mustard Seed Communities (MSC), founded by Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon. We surveyed the beautiful grounds where three buildings house 160 children, some of whom are HIV-positive and others who have both physical and mental challenges.

MSC International and local executive directors Fr Garvin Augustine and Darcy Tulloch-Williams hosted our group, which included Digicel Foundation CEO Charmaine Daniels and managers Carnel Campbell and Tiffany Grey. We were moved by the loving care and attention given to the children under the keen management of Suzette Dixon and Donna Reynolds.

