Crime: The political football

Is survival mode the best way to describe our daily routines? Have we lost the confidence of being protected in our coming and going due to the puzzling crime catastrophe at our doorsteps?

The issue is beyond what many of us can fully understand as our homicide rate surges during a time when Jamaica has been under lockdown for almost two years. One would have thought that being forced inside would have reduced the parameters of the criminal organisations and how they operate; nevertheless, we are here. Who or what can deliver us from this evil?

We have been met with proposals for states of emergency (SOEs), a tool that should have had the effect of jolting the nation but, for sure, it has lost its teeth.

The members of the Opposition People's National Party voted against their extension as they believe there is no empirical data to prove the effectiveness of the SOEs and that it is unconstitutional. The Opposition was chided by the Government for going against the extension and continued to make the case that the SOEs helped to reduce murders.

As evidenced by this back and forth between the parties, crime has become a political ball game.

Meanwhile, lawyers and human rights advocates are licking their fingers at the number of cases to be brought against the Government, who has shot itself in the leg by failing to reform aspects of Jamaica's archaic constitution.

Quite frankly, the SOE has lost its intent, its real purpose and value. This type of Band-Aid approach to maintaining law and order within troubled areas of Jamaica is not enough.

The hypocrisy that exists in tackling the crime situation in Jamaica reflects poorly on the country's global identity and reputation.

The ball game of politics, filled with empty promises and the dissemination of false hope from both sides of the political divide, has been ongoing for decades — it feels like almost a lifetime.

Security consultant Robert Finzie Smith recently said in an interview on Power 106 FM that the notion that crime pays is true, given the current situation. With no proper deterrent to crime and no evidence of a cime plan from either of the two major political parties, it is clear that none has the willpower to make people uncomfortable, especially their 'friends', by updating the archaic laws of which they themselves are beneficiaries. Are we truly serious about tackling crime?

Last Sunday, November 28, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his presentation at the Jamaica Labour Party's 78th Annual Conference, made the bold and brave, though exaggerated, statement that we should consider harsher penalties for those who are found with illegal guns, which, he believes, should begin with the death penalty.

Many jumped on the bandwagon, and I could sense the adrenalin pumping through the egos of human rights advocates. But did we stop to think about it? Will this really be a deterrent?

David Brown, professor emeritus, University of New South Wales, Faculty of Law, says deterrence is an area plagued by assumptions and is under-researched. He argued that there are several common narratives about deterrence that are questionable, such as assuming the offender knows the law and is aware of the penalties.

A well-known psychologist, who works closely with Jamaica's penal system, says a large number of the crimes we see are called expressive crimes. This means they are fuelled by anger, rage, depression, drugs, or alcohol use, which are indicators of psychological disturbance. This simply means that many criminals or would-be criminals are not rational in their thinking. They are not using cost-benefit analysis to determine whether the punishment outweighs the benefits of the crime and, in many cases, are not even aware of the penalties.

While the utterance from Prime Minister Holness drew some attention, the problem we face is deeply entrenched and deserves better planning to reform.

We need to stop assuming that people are acting in a vacuum and are not influenced by a range of economic, social, and cultural factors that provide the context within which various forms of offences occur.

Jamaica has a high rate of repeat offenders, and it is clear that we barely have a system for rehabilitation. National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang bluntly said that some criminals cannot be rehabilitated, a statement with which we can agree to disagree. Such a statement is almost a clear indication we have given up on people who go through our penal system.

Have we taken the time to acknowledge what I describe as a civil disability that stems from imprisonment? Discrimination, stigmatisation, exclusion from the job market, deskilling, and lack of access to housing are all factors that will lead to recidivism. In addition to this, criminal organisations operate through prisons and act as a breeding ground for gangs.

It would be good to find one Jamaican who can confidently say that they feel safe. It is burdensome to talk and think about this issue because of its complexity.

Nevertheless, there is hope of making Jamaica a safer place.

Oftentimes social intervention programmes and policies are downplayed, but it is a buffer to reduce marginalisation and long-term unemployment. Increasing opportunities and providing resources for citizens to have stable living conditions and making every effort to eliminate the garrisons and squatting will go a long way to creating the society we desire.

Additionally, we have to do our best to break the cycle of crime. We need institutions like the Church to step up their game and be a part of the response to tackle crime.

This is a matter that deserves the same approach we adopted to fight the pandemic to create a safer and greater Jamaica.

Jaid Royal is a producer/ communications consultant. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or jaidroyal@gmail.com